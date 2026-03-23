6 Live Shows this Week- March 23, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
6Tin Pan South
Tuesday, March 24, 6 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue S, Nashville
The 34th annual Songwriters Festival takes place in Nashville this week at various venues. Kicking off on Tuesday, see Ethan Burdick, Ashley Cooke, and Blake Pendergrass.
Find tickets here.
5Robert Plant with Saving Grace
Thursday, March 26, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Robert Plant with Saving Grace and Suzi Dian announced a spring tour in the US from March 14-April 7, 2026, with a stop at the Ryman this week. The tour is in celebration of their critically acclaimed recent album, Saving Grace.
Find tickets here.
4Colony House
Saturday, March 28, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
This week is the finale of local band, Colony House’s 77 tour in support of their fifth album, 77. The band, formed in Franklin, is comprised of brothers Caleb and Will Chapman, Scott Mills, and Parke Cottrell.
Find tickets here.
3Mike Farris
Thursday, March 26, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
GRAMMY and AMERICANA award-winning vocalist Mike Farris, revered in American roots music and the dynamic force behind The Screamin’ Cheetah Wheelies, unveils his latest masterpiece, The Sound of Muscle Shoals. Marking his first studio album since 2018, this project is a bold pilgrimage through the legendary sound of Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama—a hallowed ground for soul, rock, and R&B. See Farris this week at the Franklin Theatre.
Find tickets here.
2Holst’s The Planets
Friday, March 27, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Journey beyond the stars with a celestial program that blends orchestral wonder with a heartfelt tribute. Holst’s The Planets, a cosmic masterpiece that shaped the sound of generations of film scores, anchors an evening of space-inspired music. The program features the world premiere of James Lee III’s Saxophone Concerto, written for and performed by Timothy McAllister, one of the world’s finest saxophonists.
Find tickets here.
1The Brook & The Bluff
Thursday, March 26, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
The Brook & The Bluff return to their rock & roll roots with Werewolf – a high-voltage, live-inspired album that turns up the amps. Touring in support of their album Werewolf, the band will be joined by special guest Cassandra Coleman.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter