6 Live Shows this Week- March 18, 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Ryman Auditorium

Here are six live shows to attend this week.

1Dan + Shay

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, March 21, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Dan + Shay are bringing the Heartbreak on the Map Tour to Bridgestone Arena on March 21, 2024 with special guests Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.

Find tickets here. 

2Sierra Ferrell

photo from Ryman Auditorium

Wednesday- Thursday, March 20-21, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

The Nashville-based singer/songwriter is known for her unique style of music and will perform for two nights at The Ryman this week.

Find tickets here. 

3Adam Paddock

photo from Exit/In

Saturday, March 23, 8 pm

Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville

The pop vocalist will make his debut at Exit/In this week. Special guests will be Walker Burroughs and Kikko Mai.

Find tickets here. 

4St. Paul & The Broken Bones

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Friday, March 22, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Founded in Birmingham, Alabama in 2011, St. Paul & the Broken Bones consists of Paul Janeway (vocals), Jesse Phillips (bass), Browan Lollar (guitar), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone), and Amari Ansari (saxophone). The eight-piece ensemble burst into the world with their 2014 debut Half the City, establishing a sound that quickly became a calling card.

Find tickets here. 

6Franklin Theatre Songwriter Series

photo from Franklin Theatre

Thursday, March 21, 7:30 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The March Songwriters Series event at The Franklin Theatre is back. Songwriters features this month will be Monty Criswell, Karen Staley, and Shane Minor.

Find tickets here. 

7Joshua Radin

photo from City Winery

Saturday, March 23, 8 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

The singer-songwriter has recorded nine albums with his songs appearing in several films and TV series. Radin will be joined by Maddie Pope at City Winery this week.

Find tickets here. 

