6 Live Shows this Week- March 18, 2024

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1Dan + Shay
Thursday, March 21, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Dan + Shay are bringing the Heartbreak on the Map Tour to Bridgestone Arena on March 21, 2024 with special guests Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.
2Sierra Ferrell
Wednesday- Thursday, March 20-21, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Nashville-based singer/songwriter is known for her unique style of music and will perform for two nights at The Ryman this week.
3Adam Paddock
Saturday, March 23, 8 pm
Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville
The pop vocalist will make his debut at Exit/In this week. Special guests will be Walker Burroughs and Kikko Mai.
4St. Paul & The Broken Bones
5 Friday, March 22, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Founded in Birmingham, Alabama in 2011, St. Paul & the Broken Bones consists of Paul Janeway (vocals), Jesse Phillips (bass), Browan Lollar (guitar), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone), and Amari Ansari (saxophone). The eight-piece ensemble burst into the world with their 2014 debut Half the City, establishing a sound that quickly became a calling card.
6Franklin Theatre Songwriter Series
Thursday, March 21, 7:30 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The March Songwriters Series event at The Franklin Theatre is back. Songwriters features this month will be Monty Criswell, Karen Staley, and Shane Minor.
7Joshua Radin
Saturday, March 23, 8 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
The singer-songwriter has recorded nine albums with his songs appearing in several films and TV series. Radin will be joined by Maddie Pope at City Winery this week.
