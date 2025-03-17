6 Live Shows this Week- March 17, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Lonestar
Friday, March 21, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
This band has sold ten million albums since they were formed in 1995. Known for hits like “No News” and their crossover hit “Amazed.”
Find tickets here.
2Songwriters Series
Thursday, March 20, 7:30 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Franklin Theatre Songwriters Series welcomes Tom Douglas (“I Run To You”, “The House That Built Me”, “My Little Girl) and James T. Slater (“God Whispered Your Name”, “In My Daughter’s Eyes”) on March 20.
Find tickets here.
3The Lion King in Concert
Saturday-Sunday, March 22-23, 2 pm, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Bring the entire family to experience the epic Walt Disney Animation Studio’s feature The Lion King with Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning score performed live by the Nashville Symphony, conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez.
Find tickets here.
4Jason Isbell
Thursday-Saturday, March 20-22, 8 pm
In conjunction with these much anticipated shows, Isbell will be releasing a new album featuring only his voice and an acoustic guitar, an all-mahogany 1940 Martin 0-17. These recordings further demonstrate his pure talent as a songwriter and musician.
Find tickets here.
5The Company Car
Friday, March 21, 7 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
The Company Car is an alternative band that was formed through a Twitter friendship when Beau Wiliams and Andrew Stevenson shared songs they had written.
Find tickets here.
6David Cook
Thursday, March 20, 7:30 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Winner of American Idol, seventh season, David Cook will perform at City Winery this week.
Find tickets here.
