6 Live Shows this Week- March 13, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Buddy Guy
Saturday, March 18, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The legendary blues artists is performing in Nashville with special guests Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.
Find tickets here.
2Lainey Wilson
Wednesday, March 15-Thursday, March 16, 7:30 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
The ACM New Female of the Year winner for 2022 has two dates in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl. Special guests will be Charlie Worsham and Harper O’Neill.
Find tickets here.
3YEAT
Saturday, March 18, 8 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue North, Nashville
L.A. rap sensation Yeat announced upcoming North American tour supporting recent hit project LYFË, the tour stops in Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
4Loud Luxury
Friday, March 17, 8 pm
Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall, 5055 Broadway, Nashville
Loud Luxury is Canadian duo Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace. Their single “Love No More” with anders, sits at over 150 million streams on Spotify, while “I’m Not Alright” with Bryce Vine adds to the tally with over 90 million.
Find tickets here.
5BoDeans
Thursday, March 16, 8 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
BoDeans emerged out of Waukesha, WI in 1986 with the seminal debut, Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams, produced by T Bone Burnett. Following Outside Looking In, Home, and Black and White, Go Slow Down yielded “Closer To Free,” which famously served as the theme song for the smash hit television series Party of Five.
Find tickets here.
6Suzy Boggus
Sunday, March 19, 8 pm
Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
The country artist who was one of the first performers at Dollywood went on to one of the distinctive artists of 90s with songs like “Somebody to Love” and “Hey Cinderella” will perform in Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.