6 Live Shows this Week- March 10, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Keb’ Mo & Shawn Colvin
Thursday, March 13, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Keb’ Mo’s self-titled release under his coined Keb’ Mo’ moniker, reached it’s quarter century milestone in 2019, and over the years, Keb’ has proven that he is a musical force that defies typical genre labels. Album after album, 14 in total, he has garnered 5 GRAMMY awards, including his most recent 2019 release, Oklahoma, which won in the Best Americana Album category. Special guest will be Shawn Colvin.
Find tickets here.
2Russell Dickerson
Friday, March 14, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Russell Dickerson is kicking off his Russellmania tour at Nashville’s newest venue- The Pinnacle, this week.
Find tickets here.
3The Celts
Saturday, March 15, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Top Irish musicians have united with the finest Nashville players to create the new sound and energy of The Celts. The Celts perform a fresh hybrid of Irish Americana which combines their own rootsy originals and tight vocal harmonies with fiery Irish Trad instrumentals.
Find tickets here.
4Soccer Mommy
Saturday, March 15, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Local singer/songwriter will perform at Brooklyn Bowl this week.
Find tickets here.
5Grand Ole Opry
Saturday, March 15, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests scheduled to appear include Bill Anderson, Niall McCabe, and more.
Find tickets here.
6Gregory Alan Isakov
Tuesday, March 11, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville Acclaimed singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov brings his introspective melodies and poetic lyrics to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center for an unforgettable evening with the Nashville Symphony, led by conductor Chris Dragon.
Find tickets here.
