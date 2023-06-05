6 Live Shows this Week- June 5, 2023

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1CMA Fest 2023
Thursday, June 8 – Sunday, June 11
There will be hours of free music in downtown Nashville this week at CMA Fest. Beginning on Thursday, free stages will be set up at the Hard Rock Cafe, Walk of Fame, Riverfront Park and next to Ascend Amphitheater.
Check out our page “The Ultimate Guide to CMA Fest” for everything you need to know about CMA Fest.
2Shania Twain
Wednesday, June 7, 6:30 pm
Geodis Park, 501 Benton Avenue, Nashville
It’s the first concert at Geodis Park this summer. Shania Twain will help kick off CMA Fest week with a tour stop in Nashville. Special guests include Breland.
Find tickets here.
3Dermot Kennedy
Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Dermot Kennedy is bringing the ‘Sonder’ North American Tour to FirstBank this week.
Find tickets here.
4Whiskey Jam- Grand Ole Opry
Friday, June 9, 5 pm
Grand Ole Opry Plaza, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
This summer, Grand Ole Opry and Whiskey Jam have teamed up for a series of free concerts before the Opry on Friday and Saturday nights. This week, ahead of CMA Fest, there will be a special Tuesday show with Julia Cole.
5Jelly Roll
Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Billboard is hosting Country Live in Concert with Jelly Roll and special guest Nate Smith.
Find tickets here.
6Marty Stuart Late Night Jam
Wednesday, June 7, 9 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
It’s the 20th late night jam, a tradition where Marty Stuart brings together an amazing lineup of talent the night before CMA Fest begins. This year, Chapel Hart, John Oates, Gary Mule Deer, and more will perform.
Find tickets here.