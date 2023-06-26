6 Live Shows this Week- June 26, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Municipal Auditorium

Here are six live shows to check out this week.

1Ben Folds

photo by Alysse Gafjken

Tuesday, June 27, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Known as one of the major influences on music, Ben Folds just released his latest album ‘What Matters Most’ you don’t want to miss this show.

Find tickets here. 

2Joseph

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Thursday, June 29, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue, Brentwood

Joseph, an indie-folk band from Oregon will bring their tour to Nashville.

Find tickets here. 

3Peso Pluma

photo by Donna Vissman

Friday, June 30, 8 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue, Nashville

The Mexican rapper, Peso Pluma is out on his first US tour stopping in Nashville.

Find tickets here. 

4Kid Rock

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, July 1, 7:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Kid Rock is a multi-platinum award-winning American rock ‘n roll icon. His music has been characterized as a melting pot of musical genres.

Find tickets here. 

 

5Two Friends

photo from Municipal Auditorium

Saturday, July 1, 8 pm

Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville

Dance-pop duo Two Friends is the musical creation of longtime companions Matt Halper and Eli Sones, and they are going on their Planet Two Friends headlining tour stopping in Nashville.

Find tickets here. 

6Jake Shimabukuro

photo from CMA Theater

CMA Theater, 222 John Rep. Lewis Way, Nashville

Jake Shimabukuro is a ukulele virtuoso who is bringing his unique style of music to the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Find tickets here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

