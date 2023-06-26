6 Live Shows this Week- June 26, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Ben Folds
Tuesday, June 27, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Known as one of the major influences on music, Ben Folds just released his latest album ‘What Matters Most’ you don’t want to miss this show.
Find tickets here.
2Joseph
Thursday, June 29, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue, Brentwood
Joseph, an indie-folk band from Oregon will bring their tour to Nashville.
Find tickets here.
3Peso Pluma
Friday, June 30, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue, Nashville
The Mexican rapper, Peso Pluma is out on his first US tour stopping in Nashville.
Find tickets here.
4Kid Rock
Saturday, July 1, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Kid Rock is a multi-platinum award-winning American rock ‘n roll icon. His music has been characterized as a melting pot of musical genres.
Find tickets here.
5Two Friends
Saturday, July 1, 8 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Dance-pop duo Two Friends is the musical creation of longtime companions Matt Halper and Eli Sones, and they are going on their Planet Two Friends headlining tour stopping in Nashville.
Find tickets here.
6Jake Shimabukuro
CMA Theater, 222 John Rep. Lewis Way, Nashville
Jake Shimabukuro is a ukulele virtuoso who is bringing his unique style of music to the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Find tickets here.