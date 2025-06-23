6 Live Shows this Week- June 23, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson

Wednesday, June 25, 3:45 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Willie Nelson announced dates for the 10th annual “Outlaw Music Festival” which will held in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on June 25th.

This year’s lineup will feature Bob Dylan, Billy Strings, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Ratecliff, and more.

Find tickets here.

Incubus

Wednesday, June 25, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

The multiplatinum Los Angeles band—Brandon Boyd [vocals], Mike Einziger [guitar, piano, backing vocals], José Pasillas II [drums], Chris Kilmore [turntables, keyboards], and Nicole Row [bass]—tune into the creative exchange between them and beam it back to audiences. The band will be in Nashville to perform Morning View in its entirety.

Find tickets here.

The Driver Era

Tuesday, June 24, 8 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville

The duo called The Driver Era will bring the Obsession Tour to Nashville this week.

Find tickets here.

Coco Jones

Thursday, June 26, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

The GRAMMY award winning local artist, Coco Jones will perform at The Ryman this week. She began recording at the age of 9 and was called to acting—first as a recurring guest on Disney’s musical sketch comedy, So Random!, and in 2012, as the golden-voiced love interest in the network’s TV movie, Let It Shine. Since then, she’s showcased her formidable acting skills playing Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air and Netflix’s Vampires vs. the Bronx.

Find tickets here.

Tight Ends & Friends

Tuesday, June 24, 8:30 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

TIGHT ENDS & FRIENDS is back in Nashville for the second annual concert at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. Be part of the TEU fun for a night featuring surprise musical guests and entertainment. Founded by George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen, Tight End University is celebrating its fifth year of bringing Tight Ends from across the NFL together to elevate the position and give back to the community.

Find tickets here.

Clayton Nile Young

Friday, June 27, 7 pm

Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro

Get ready for an intimate night of live music at Hop Springs with Clayton Nile Young, an independent artist blending alternative country, bluegrass, rock, and folk into something truly his own. Known for his emotional storytelling and raw vocal style, Clayton’s debut album “Della” charted number four globally on the folk charts.

Find tickets here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email