6 Live Shows this Week- June 16, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Opry 100 Celebrates Johnny & June Cash
Wednesday, June 18, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
As part of the Opry celebrating 100 years, this show will be dedicated to Johnny & June Cash. Artists scheduled to perform include Lainey Wilson, Carlene Carter, John Carter, and The War and Treaty.
Find tickets here.
2Dan Tyminski Band
Tuesday, June 17, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Dan Tyminski Band is part of the Springer Mountain Bluegrass Series at the Ryman this summer. He began playing in fiddle contests when he was six years old and later becoming one of the biggest names in bluegrass music.
Find tickets here.
3Smino
Thursday, June 19, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Critically acclaimed artist Smino is one of the game’s most dynamic musical disruptors. Raised in a family of musicians, the rapper, writer, and producer began playing drums in his native St. Louis at an early age. Smino will bring the Kountry Kousins Tour to Nashville with special guest Samara Cyn.
Find tickets here.
4Riley Green
Thursday, June 19, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
If you couldn’t make it to CMA Fest, Riley Green brings the Damn Country Music Tour to Franklin this week. Along with Green, special guest will be “Looks Like You Love Me” duet partner Ella Langley.
Find tickets here.
5Nashville Symphony Presents the Music of David Bowie
Wednesday, June 18, 7:30 pm
Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Prepare to be spellbound by a musical masterpiece reborn. BLACKSTAR SYMPHONY isn’t simply a concert, it’s a musical experience that transcends time and genre. Immerse yourself in the sonic tapestry of David Bowie’s final, critically acclaimed album, Blackstar, reimagined for a 65-piece orchestra.
Find tickets here.
6Taj Mahal
Friday, June 20, 7:30 pm
Country Music Hall of Fame, 224 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Taj Mahal’s recent Grammy wins for his album with Ry Cooder, Get On Board, and a trip with his sextet to Leon Russell’s Oklahoma studio to record Swingin’ Live at the Church Studio in Tulsa, brought his Grammy tally to five wins and 16 nominations — underscoring his undiminished relevance more than 50 years after his solo debut.
Find tickets here.
