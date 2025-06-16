6 Live Shows this Week- June 16, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
© Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com

Here are six live shows to see this week.

1Opry 100 Celebrates Johnny & June Cash

Wednesday, June 18, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

As part of the Opry celebrating 100 years, this show will be dedicated to Johnny & June Cash. Artists scheduled to perform include Lainey Wilson, Carlene Carter, John Carter, and The War and Treaty.

2Dan Tyminski Band

Tuesday, June 17, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

Dan Tyminski Band is part of the Springer Mountain Bluegrass Series at the Ryman this summer. He began playing in fiddle contests when he was six years old and later becoming one of the biggest names in bluegrass music.

3Smino

Thursday, June 19, 8 pm

The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville

Critically acclaimed artist Smino is one of the game’s most dynamic musical disruptors. Raised in a family of musicians, the rapper, writer, and producer began playing drums in his native St. Louis at an early age. Smino will bring the Kountry Kousins Tour to Nashville with special guest Samara Cyn.

4Riley Green

Thursday, June 19, 7 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

If you couldn’t make it to CMA Fest, Riley Green brings the Damn Country Music Tour to Franklin this week. Along with Green, special guest will be “Looks Like You Love Me” duet partner Ella Langley.

5Nashville Symphony Presents the Music of David Bowie

Wednesday, June 18, 7:30 pm

Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

Prepare to be spellbound by a musical masterpiece reborn. BLACKSTAR SYMPHONY isn’t simply a concert, it’s a musical experience that transcends time and genre. Immerse yourself in the sonic tapestry of David Bowie’s final, critically acclaimed album, Blackstar, reimagined for a 65-piece orchestra.

6Taj Mahal

Friday, June 20, 7:30 pm

Country Music Hall of Fame, 224 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

Taj Mahal’s recent Grammy wins for his album with Ry Cooder, Get On Board, and a trip with his sextet to Leon Russell’s Oklahoma studio to record Swingin’ Live at the Church Studio in Tulsa, brought his Grammy tally to five wins and 16 nominations — underscoring his undiminished relevance more than 50 years after his solo debut.

