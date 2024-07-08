6 Live Shows this Week- July 8, 2024

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Natalie Hemby
Thursday, July 11, 8 pm
Chief’s on Broadway, 200 Broadway, Nashville
In her new one-woman show, Natalie Hemby will take you through her journey from a little girl with a love for her grandfather and his guitar, to becoming one of Nashville’s most beloved and successful songwriters.
Find tickets here.
2The Dead South
Friday-Saturday, July 12-13, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Dead South will have a two-night residency at The Ryman this week.
Find tickets here.
3Lake Street Dive
Saturday, July 13, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
The pop band announced its North American tour with a stop in Nashville. The band just released a new album titled ‘Good Together,’ Just a few tickets remain.
Find tickets here.
4Kolby Cooper
Thursday, July 11, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
The East Texas native will be on his tour to the Brooklyn Bowl this week. The rising country artist has made his Opry debut and sold out shows across the country.
Find tickets here.
5The Establishment Big Band
Thursday, July 11, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Establishment will feature their vocalist Jaimee Paul in presenting the iconic album ” Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie: On The Sunny Side of The Street” live in concert at the Franklin Theatre. The legendary album featured the vocal prowess of Ella Fitzgerald, now very passionately performed for you by Jaimee Paul, one of Nashville’s preeminent and in demand studio and live vocalists, who has toured with Wynona Judd, Kelly Clarkson and others performing for audiences all over the world and recorded many albums under of her own.
Find tickets here.
6Everette
Tuesday, July 9, 7 pm
Analog at Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville
The band, named after George Clooney’s character in O Brother, is the Nashville-based band that will hold an album release party this week.
Find tickets here.
