6 Live Shows this Week- July 3, 2023

Here are six live shows to catch this week.

1Andrew Leahey & The Homestead

photo from Analog

Saturday, July 8, 7 pm

Analog at Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville

Andrew Leahey & The Homestead are modern-day champions of a genre popularized by icons like Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen. It’s an anthemic sound, grounded in electric guitars and uplifted by vocal harmonies, pop hooks, and a palpable appreciation for the band’s heartland heroes.

Find tickets here. 

2Heartshakers: A Tom Petty Tribute Band

photo from Franklin Theatre

Thursday, July 6, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The Heartshakers are Nashville’s premier Tom Petty Tribute. The show is performed by some of the industry’s first call musicians in the music business today! These musicians have performed with Carrie Underwood, LeAnn Rimes, Amy Grant, Peter Cetera, Little Big Town, SheDaisy and Ronnie Milsap.

Find tickets here. 

3The Dead South

photo from Ryman Auditorium

Friday, July 7, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

The Dead South hails from Canada, the bluegrass band has a global following on YouTube.

Find tickets here. 

4Eric Roberson

photo from City Winery

Saturday, July 8, 8 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

Described as the original pioneer of the independent movement in R&B/Soul music, Eric has achieved major milestones in his career, from being a successful songwriter and producer for notable artists such as Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, Dwele, Vivian Green and countless others, to headlining sold out tours across the country.

Find tickets here. 

5Grand Ole Opry

photo by Jim Wood

Friday, July 7, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive

It’s the show that made country music famous. This week’s guests include Charles Esten, Vince Gill, Jake Hoot, The Issacs, and John Morgan.

Find tickets here. 

619 Miles to Music Row

Tuesday, July 4, 6:30 pm

Franklin United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin

It’s a free songwriters event in Franklin featuring Billy Montana, Jim Bowman, and Dot Kelly. After the event, you can go outside and see the City of Franklin free fireworks display.

