6 Live Shows this Week- July 3, 2023

Here are six live shows to catch this week.
1Andrew Leahey & The Homestead
Saturday, July 8, 7 pm
Analog at Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville
Andrew Leahey & The Homestead are modern-day champions of a genre popularized by icons like Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen. It’s an anthemic sound, grounded in electric guitars and uplifted by vocal harmonies, pop hooks, and a palpable appreciation for the band’s heartland heroes.
2Heartshakers: A Tom Petty Tribute Band
Thursday, July 6, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Heartshakers are Nashville’s premier Tom Petty Tribute. The show is performed by some of the industry’s first call musicians in the music business today! These musicians have performed with Carrie Underwood, LeAnn Rimes, Amy Grant, Peter Cetera, Little Big Town, SheDaisy and Ronnie Milsap.
3The Dead South
Friday, July 7, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Dead South hails from Canada, the bluegrass band has a global following on YouTube.
4Eric Roberson
Saturday, July 8, 8 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Described as the original pioneer of the independent movement in R&B/Soul music, Eric has achieved major milestones in his career, from being a successful songwriter and producer for notable artists such as Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, Dwele, Vivian Green and countless others, to headlining sold out tours across the country.
5Grand Ole Opry
Friday, July 7, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive
It’s the show that made country music famous. This week’s guests include Charles Esten, Vince Gill, Jake Hoot, The Issacs, and John Morgan.
619 Miles to Music Row
Tuesday, July 4, 6:30 pm
Franklin United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin
It’s a free songwriters event in Franklin featuring Billy Montana, Jim Bowman, and Dot Kelly. After the event, you can go outside and see the City of Franklin free fireworks display.