6 Live Shows this Week – July 24, 2023

Here are six lives shows to check out this week.
1Greta Van Fleet
Monday, July 24, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
In celebration of their much anticipated forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher—due July 21 on Lava/Republic Records—Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet are set to kick off their Starcatcher World Tour July 24 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena.
2The Chicks
Thursday, July 27, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The Chicks are out on tour titled The Chick World Tour with special guests Wild River. The female band has received recognition as the biggest selling U.S. female band of all time. They have sold over 30 million albums.
3Ryan Adams
Tuesday-Thursday, July 25-27
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Ryan Adams will have his three night residency at The Ryman this week. The alt-country singer/songwriter, he has collaborated with Willie Nelson and Weezer.
4Between the Buried and Me
Wednesday, July 26, 7:30 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Ave N, Nashville
The rock-metal band was formed in 2000 when Tommy Rogers and Paul Waggoner’s previous band disbanded. The band recently released Colors II and promises a live a full album experience at this show.
5Lee Rocker
Thursday, July 27, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Lee Rocker made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning and rocking his giant upright bass as a founding member (along with Brian Setzer and Slim Jim Phantom), of the Grammy nominated music group The Stray Cats, who sold over 10 million albums and garnered 23 gold and platinum certified records worldwide.
6Maggie Rogers
Tues, July 25, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Ave S, Nashville
Maggie Rogers summer tour is titled “Summer of ’23 Tour” featuring Soccer Mommy as special guests. Rogers released her last album in 2022, Surrender with a single “Dawns” with Zach Bryan.
