6 Live Shows this Week- July 22, 2024

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Hootie & the Blowfish
Saturday, July 27, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Hootie & The Blowfish will bring the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour to Nashville.
Find tickets here.
2Charley Crockett
Friday-Saturday, July 26-27, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The American blues singer songwriter has been noted as one you must see in person. You have two chances this week to catch the show.
Find tickets here.
3A Day to Remember
Sunday, July 28, 6:30 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
A Day To Remember will be bringing their The Least Anticipated Album Tour, with special guests The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, & Scowl to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.
Find tickets here.
4Levi Kreis
Friday, July 26, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Featuring songs from his performance in Hadestown, Million Dollar Quartet, Violet and more, Tony Award-Winning actor and Americana singer-songwriter Levi Kreis infuses Broadway classics with country, jazz, rockabilly and gospel for a musical perspective that is completely original and absolutely flawless.
Find tickets here.
530 Years of Forrest Gump
Sunday, July 28, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Join in to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Forrest Gump. Don’t miss special performances of the 12x platinum selling movie soundtrack! PLUS, special guest appearances from the film’s academy award-winning producer, Wendy Finerman, and actors Mykelti Williamson (Bubba) and Michael Conner Humphreys (Young Forrest Gump).
Find tickets here.
6The Struts
Friday, July 26, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
The Struts will be in Nashville this week with special guest Barns Courtney.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter