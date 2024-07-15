6 Live Shows this Week- July 15, 2024

Here are six live shows this week.
1Alabama
Friday, July 19, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Over 50 years ago, Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry, and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama, to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. In 2022, Jeff Cook, co-founder died after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. Special guests for the evening will be Gary Allan and Dusty Slay.
Find tickets here.
2New Kids on the Block
Tuesday-Wednesday, July 16-17, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids on the Block have announced THE MAGIC SUMMER 2024 TOUR. Reimagining the smash 1990 tour of the same name, Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan & Danny will bring back the magic for fans old and new, this time with very special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.
Find tickets here.
3Asia
Wednesday, July 17, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Asia announced its Heat of the Moment tour this July and will stop in Nashville this week. Special guests for the tour will be Martin Turner and Curved Air.
Find tickets here.
4Def Leppard-Journey-Steve Miller Band
Saturday, July 20, 6 pm
Nissan Stadium, One Titans Way, Nashville
Two of rock’s most iconic and influential bands, JOURNEY and DEF LEPPARD, have announced next summer’s hottest co-headlining stadium tour. Special guests will be Steve Miller Band.
Find tickets here.
5Hobo Johnson
Saturday, July 20, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Frank Lopes Jr., who professionally goes by Hobo Johnson, is the lead singer of Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers, who will perform at Brooklyn Bowl this week. Special guests will be Remo Drive and Baby Jake.
Find tickets here.
6Casey Beathard and Tucker Beathard
Thursday, July 18, 6:30 pm
Chief’s on Broadway, 200 Broadway, Nashville
This father-son songwriting team will perform this week at Chief’s. Casey scored the title cut on Kenny Chesney’s album, “I Will Stand” and then the single “Right Where I Need To Be” by Gary Allan. Since then Casey’s had over 10 #1 hits from artists such as Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, Darius Rucker, Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence and more.
Beathard self-released an EP called The Demos, Vol. 1 in 2015. The next year, Big Machine signed him to their Dot Records subsidiary, releasing the single “Rock On” that March. By October, it had reached number two on Billboard’s Country Airplay charts, paving the way for the release of the Fight Like Hell EP. The EP peaked at 14 on Billboard’s charts, but instead of launching a successful album campaign, this was Beathard’s high point with Big Machine.
Find tickets here.
