6 Live Shows this Week- July 15, 2024

6 Casey Beathard and Tucker Beathard

Thursday, July 18, 6:30 pm

Chief’s on Broadway, 200 Broadway, Nashville

This father-son songwriting team will perform this week at Chief’s. Casey scored the title cut on Kenny Chesney’s album, “I Will Stand” and then the single “Right Where I Need To Be” by Gary Allan. Since then Casey’s had over 10 #1 hits from artists such as Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, Darius Rucker, Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence and more.

Beathard self-released an EP called The Demos, Vol. 1 in 2015. The next year, Big Machine signed him to their Dot Records subsidiary, releasing the single “Rock On” that March. By October, it had reached number two on Billboard’s Country Airplay charts, paving the way for the release of the Fight Like Hell EP. The EP peaked at 14 on Billboard’s charts, but instead of launching a successful album campaign, this was Beathard’s high point with Big Machine.

