6 Live Shows this Week- July 1, 2024

2 Ben Platt

Saturday, July 6, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

An accomplished recording artist, in 2021 Ben wrapped his multi city Reverie Tour which included sold out stops at Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl. He has released two Chart topping albums, Reverie and Sing to Me Instead and is currently working on new music.

Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later reprised his role in the Universal film adaptation alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams.

Find tickets here.