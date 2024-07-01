6 Live Shows this Week- July 1, 2024

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Nashville Symphony
Friday-Saturday, July 5-6, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Jack Sparrow continues his adventure in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) with the Nashville Symphony performing the Oscar and GRAMMY Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer’s score live-to-film. Join us as Jack races to recover the heart of Davy Jones to avoid enslaving his soul to Jones’ service, while other friends and foes seek the heart for their own agenda.
Find tickets here.
2Ben Platt
Saturday, July 6, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
An accomplished recording artist, in 2021 Ben wrapped his multi city Reverie Tour which included sold out stops at Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl. He has released two Chart topping albums, Reverie and Sing to Me Instead and is currently working on new music.
Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later reprised his role in the Universal film adaptation alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams.
Find tickets here.
3Da Jam Band
Sunday, July 7, 2 pm
Hop Springs Beer Park, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro
It’s the Sunday jam session; sign up to play or sing with the Da Jam Band. The event is free and open to the public.
4Hiatus Kaiyote
Sunday, July 7, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Hiatus Kaiyote’s North American tour will arrive in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl this week. The band’s new music, “Everything’s Beautiful,” was released in January.
Find tickets here.
5Sleeping with Sirens
Tuesday, July 2, 7:30 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Sleeping with Sirens is out on its U.S. tour dates stopping in Nashville this week in celebration of the band’s second album- Let’s Cheer to This.
Find tickets here.
6Grand Ole Opry
Saturday, July 6, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for this show will be Billy Ray Cyrus, Vince Gill, The Isaacs, The Shootouts, and more.
Find tickets here.
