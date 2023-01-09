6 Live Shows this Week – January 9,2022

2 Tommy Howell

Thursday, January 12, 8 pm

Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro

You probably know him as actor C. Thomas Howell…as the character “Ponyboy” in the movie the Outsiders, where he won the hearts of millions and still does to this day…or maybe as “The Reaper” in the show Criminal Minds, where his dark & twisted character still reeks havoc in the minds of those who watched that storyline unfold. Tommy Howell is an accomplished actor, writer, director, producer and now adds singer and songwriter to that list.

Buy tickets here.