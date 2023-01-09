6 Live Shows this Week – January 9,2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 9 -January 15, 2023.
1Opry at The Ryman
Friday, January 13, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Opry is returning to the Ryman. Guest announced for this show are Carly Pearce, Terri Clark, Ricky Skaggs, Mark Willis and more.
Buy tickets here.
2Tommy Howell
Thursday, January 12, 8 pm
Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro
You probably know him as actor C. Thomas Howell…as the character “Ponyboy” in the movie the Outsiders, where he won the hearts of millions and still does to this day…or maybe as “The Reaper” in the show Criminal Minds, where his dark & twisted character still reeks havoc in the minds of those who watched that storyline unfold. Tommy Howell is an accomplished actor, writer, director, producer and now adds singer and songwriter to that list.
Buy tickets here.
3Rubiks Groove
Saturday, January 14, 8 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
Rubiks Groove brings the best of the 80s, 90s, and 2000s. It’s a show like no other and you will definitely be on your feet the whole time.
Buy tickets here.
4Myron Elkins
Friday, January 13, 7 pm
The Basement, 1604 8th Avenue South, Nashville
Formerly working as a welder, it was a battle of the bands contest that began Elkins journey into music. Just releasing latest album Factories, Farms & Amphetamines, the winter tour kicks off in Nashville this week.
Buy tickets here.
5Glenn Phillips
Thursday, January 12, 8 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Phillips was formerly the lead singer for Toad the Wetsprocket before striking out on a solo career. Hear him live in Nashville this week.
Buy tickets here.
6Writers Night with Kevin MaC
Sunday, January 15, 8 pm
Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
A talented and high-energy performer, this Virginia singer/songwriter mesmerizes crowds with a diverse stage show that highlights his talents and draws on his melting pot of musical influences at one of Nashville best places to see a show- Bluebird Cafe.
Buy tickets here.