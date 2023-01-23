6 Live Shows this Week – January 23, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 23 -January 29, 2023.
1Sam Hunt, War and Treaty, and More
Thursday, January 26, 7 pm
Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue North, Nashville
This event will honor Darius Rucker and Leigh Parr Malleus celebrating Musician on Call with performances from Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, along with War and Treaty.
Find tickets here.
2Opry at The Ryman
Saturday, January 28, 7 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way North, Nashville
The Opry continues this month at Ryman Auditorium. This week guests includes Lauren Alaina, Bill Anderson, David Nail, Riders in the Sky and more.
Find tickets here.
3Sam Palladio
Thursday, January 26, 8 pm
Blue Man Records, 623 7th Avenue South, Nashville
Sam set out to make his debut record back in 2021. Having lived and made music in Nashville for nearly a decade he felt his debut needed to reflect his British roots, Cornish upbringing and his time spent on both sides of the world. Collaborating with acclaimed British writers (Ed Harcourt, Jonny Lattimer) and American producers (Soren Hansen, Paul Devincenzo and Dave Sardy) resulted in a body of work that feels uniquely personal and will finally be revealed to the world in 2023.
Find tickets here.
4The Weeks
Saturday, January 28, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
The Weeks got their start in 2006 while all four members where still in high school. Staffed by twin brothers Cyle (lead vocals) and Cain Barnes (drums), Samuel Williams (guitar, vocals), and Damien Bone (bass). They released their debut album, Cadillac Comeback, in 2008.
Find tickets here.
5Carin Leon en Concierto
Sunday, January 29th, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Rising Mexican artist, Carin Leon has been selling out shows across the US. See him live at Bridgestone Arena this week.
Find tickets here.
6Shelia E and the E-Train
Wednesday, January 25, 8 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter behind the seminal hits “The Glamorous Life” and “A Love Bizarre.” A fearless multi-instrumentalist, equally proficient on guitar and bass, actress, mentor and philanthropist will perform at City Winery this week.
Find tickets here.