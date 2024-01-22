6 Live Shows this Week-January 22, 2024

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1TOOL
Tuesday, January 23, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Tool announced more U.S. dates and will be in Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
2Mr. Big
Wednesday, January 24, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Mr. Big announced their last tour named “The Big Finish.” Come see Eric Martin (lead vocals),Paul Gilbert (guitar and vocals),Billy Sheehan (bass and vocals),Nick D’Virgilio (drums and vocals) for one last time.
Find tickets here.
3Franklie Valli
Sunday, January 28, 7:30 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli isa true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles. With unforgettable tunes like “Sherry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and more.
Find tickets here.
4Walker Burroughs
Monday, January 22, 7 pm
The Basement, 1604 8th Avenue S, Nashville
The American Idol top eight contestant will be performing at The Basement this week. Special guests will be Luisa Marion.
Find tickets here.
5Conner Smith
Friday, January 26, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
The Brentwood Academy graduate who started with a publishing deal at 16 is one of country music’s rising stars. His debut album Smoky Mountains will release on January 26th as he heads out on his first headlining tour kicking off in Nashville.
Find tickets here.
6Jesse Cook
Friday, January 26, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
An accomplished guitarist, producer and equally prolific filmmaker, Jesse Cook has evolved his talents to create experiences that delight audiences both in concert, and online.
He composed his first album, Tempest, over 25 years ago. To date, there have been thousands of concerts performed around the world, over 2 million albums sold, 5 PBS specials filmed, more than 25 million views on YouTube and over 400 million streams of his songs.
Find tickets here.