6 Live Shows this Week-January 20, 2025

Here are six live shows this week.
1Paul Cauthen
Saturday, January 25, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Paul Cauthen is a true force of nature. His ability to captivate audiences with his soulful sound and larger-than-life personality has become lore amongst those that have witnessed it. Special guests will be Travis Bolt and The Kernal.
2MJ Lenderman
Saturday, January 25, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Don’t miss MJ Lenderman & The Wind this week at Brooklyn Bowl.
3The Band Light
Thursday, January 23, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Nashville based pop-rock group, THE BAND LIGHT is bonded by Jack Glenn- Bass/Vocals (22), Konnor Dolberry- Lead Singer (22), Garrett Goodrich Lead Guitar/Vocals (21), and Trevor Moon- Drums/Vocals (20). The four high school theatre veterans were introduced through their student production of Footloose, which never made its debut due to Covid 19 but instead, illuminated their pathway to one another.
4Cameron Oles
Friday, January 24, 8 pm
Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville
See Cameron Oles this week with special guests Tiffany Johnson and Miles Connor.
5Grand Ole Opry
Saturday, January 25, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
See the show that made country music famous. Artists scheduled to perform include The Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Skaggs, Nate Smith, and Pam Tillis.
6Jeremie Albino
Friday, January 24, 8 pm
Eastside Bowl, 1508A Gallatin Pike S, Nashville
Next Friday, January 24, Albino will bring his lauded new album Our Time In The Sun – released via Nashville’s own Easy Eye Sound – for a headlining set at Eastside Bowl’s.
Jeremie has been joined on stage this tour by fans including Nathaniel Rateliff, Dan Auerbach and Black Pumas – while he’s also performed alongside Orville Peck, Sierra Ferrell and JD McPherson.
