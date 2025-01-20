6 Live Shows this Week-January 20, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Franklin Theatre

Here are six live shows this week.

1Paul Cauthen

photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Saturday, January 25, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Paul Cauthen is a true force of nature. His ability to captivate audiences with his soulful sound and larger-than-life personality has become lore amongst those that have witnessed it. Special guests will be Travis Bolt and The Kernal.

Find tickets here. 

2MJ Lenderman

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Saturday, January 25, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Don’t miss MJ Lenderman & The Wind this week at Brooklyn Bowl.

Find tickets here. 

3The Band Light

photo from Franklin Theatre

Thursday, January 23, 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Nashville based pop-rock group, THE BAND LIGHT is bonded by Jack Glenn- Bass/Vocals (22), Konnor Dolberry- Lead Singer (22), Garrett Goodrich Lead Guitar/Vocals (21), and Trevor Moon- Drums/Vocals (20). The four high school theatre veterans were introduced through their student production of Footloose, which never made its debut due to Covid 19 but instead, illuminated their pathway to one another.

Find tickets here. 

4Cameron Oles

photo from Exit/In

Friday, January 24, 8 pm

Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville

See Cameron Oles this week with special guests Tiffany Johnson and Miles Connor.

Find tickets here. 

5Grand Ole Opry

photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday, January 25, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

See the show that made country music famous. Artists scheduled to perform include The Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Skaggs, Nate Smith, and Pam Tillis.

Find tickets here. 

6Jeremie Albino

photo courtesy of Jeremie Albino

Friday, January 24, 8 pm

Eastside Bowl, 1508A Gallatin Pike S, Nashville

Next Friday, January 24, Albino will bring his lauded new album Our Time In The Sun – released via Nashville’s own Easy Eye Sound – for a headlining set at Eastside Bowl’s.

Jeremie has been joined on stage this tour by fans including Nathaniel Rateliff, Dan Auerbach and Black Pumas – while he’s also performed alongside Orville Peck, Sierra Ferrell and JD McPherson.

Find tickets here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleWeather 1-20-23-2025 Cold
Next articlePhoto of the Day: January 20, 2025
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here