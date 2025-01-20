6 Live Shows this Week-January 20, 2025

6 Jeremie Albino

Friday, January 24, 8 pm

Eastside Bowl, 1508A Gallatin Pike S, Nashville

Next Friday, January 24, Albino will bring his lauded new album Our Time In The Sun – released via Nashville’s own Easy Eye Sound – for a headlining set at Eastside Bowl’s.

Jeremie has been joined on stage this tour by fans including Nathaniel Rateliff, Dan Auerbach and Black Pumas – while he’s also performed alongside Orville Peck, Sierra Ferrell and JD McPherson.

Find tickets here.