6 Live Shows this Week- January 2, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 2 -January 8, 2023.

1Wyatt Moran and Well Kept

photo – Canva

Tuesday, January 3, 7:30 pm

DRKMTTR, 1111 Dickerson Pike, Nashville

Wyatt Moran and Well Kept will perform this week along with locals Pretty Embers and Legit Smitty.

Find tickets here. 

2A Celebration of Mac Gayden Music

photo from 3rd and Lindsley

Wednesday, January 4, 7 pm

3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville

A celebration of Mac Gayden’s music performed by Bonnie Bramlett, Tracy Nelson, Jonell Mosser, Dianne Davidson, Joy Lynn White, Shannon McNally, Lee Roy Parnell, The Valentines, Buzz Cason, Robin Eaton, Hoppie Vaughan, Alexis Saski, Oceana Gayden Sheehan, Ali Sperry, Jon Byrd, Vickie Carrico, and Mac Gayden .  We have an All Star Band- Dave Colella (Stuffy Shmitt& Mike Farris), Micah Hulscher (Margo Price), Pete Finney (Dixie Chicks & Beck), Hoppie Vaughan (Ministers of Soul), Mac Gayden Jr (Zenphonic) Chris Autry, and Jon Whitlock.

Find tickets here. 

3Zoso -Tribute to Led Zepplin

Thursday, January 5, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience formed in 1995 to perform the most accurate and captivating Led Zeppelin live show since the real thing. For Zoso, it’s much more than just being a tribute. It’s about touching a golden era in music. Zoso embodies Page, Plant, Bonham and Jones in their spirit, tightly-wound talent and authenticity.

Find tickets here. 

4John Milstead, Trent Harmon, and Ashley Dalton

photo courtesy of The Listening Room

Thursday, January 5, 6 pm

Listening Room, 618 4th Avenue South, Nashville

See John Milstead, Trent Harmon, and Ashley Dalton at one of the best places to see a show.

Find tickets here. 

5Opry at The Ryman

photo from Rory Feek website

Friday, January 6, 7 pm

116 Rep. John Lewis Way North, Nashville

The Opry is making its return to the iconic Ryman Auditorium. Watch superstars, rising stars, and trailblazers come together with fans for an unmissable country music experience. See eight or more artists take music’s most iconic stage to celebrate the past, present, and future of country music, all at the Ryman for the entire month of January. Special guests include Rory Feek, Vince Gill, Gary Mule Deer, Maggie Rose, and more.

Find tickets here. 

6Brett Young

photo from Brett Young

Saturday, January 7, 9 pm

Bluebird Cafe, 4101 Hillsboro Road, Nashville

It’s an evening with Brett Young, Ben Caver, and Sara Haze to benefit Alive Hospice.

Find tickets here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleNew Years Day 2023 Weather
Next articleJanuary 2023 Theme: New Year. New You
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here