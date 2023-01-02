6 Live Shows this Week- January 2, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 2 -January 8, 2023.
1Wyatt Moran and Well Kept
Tuesday, January 3, 7:30 pm
DRKMTTR, 1111 Dickerson Pike, Nashville
Wyatt Moran and Well Kept will perform this week along with locals Pretty Embers and Legit Smitty.
Find tickets here.
2A Celebration of Mac Gayden Music
Wednesday, January 4, 7 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville
A celebration of Mac Gayden’s music performed by Bonnie Bramlett, Tracy Nelson, Jonell Mosser, Dianne Davidson, Joy Lynn White, Shannon McNally, Lee Roy Parnell, The Valentines, Buzz Cason, Robin Eaton, Hoppie Vaughan, Alexis Saski, Oceana Gayden Sheehan, Ali Sperry, Jon Byrd, Vickie Carrico, and Mac Gayden . We have an All Star Band- Dave Colella (Stuffy Shmitt& Mike Farris), Micah Hulscher (Margo Price), Pete Finney (Dixie Chicks & Beck), Hoppie Vaughan (Ministers of Soul), Mac Gayden Jr (Zenphonic) Chris Autry, and Jon Whitlock.
Find tickets here.
3Zoso -Tribute to Led Zepplin
Thursday, January 5, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience formed in 1995 to perform the most accurate and captivating Led Zeppelin live show since the real thing. For Zoso, it’s much more than just being a tribute. It’s about touching a golden era in music. Zoso embodies Page, Plant, Bonham and Jones in their spirit, tightly-wound talent and authenticity.
Find tickets here.
4John Milstead, Trent Harmon, and Ashley Dalton
Thursday, January 5, 6 pm
Listening Room, 618 4th Avenue South, Nashville
See John Milstead, Trent Harmon, and Ashley Dalton at one of the best places to see a show.
Find tickets here.
5Opry at The Ryman
Friday, January 6, 7 pm
116 Rep. John Lewis Way North, Nashville
The Opry is making its return to the iconic Ryman Auditorium. Watch superstars, rising stars, and trailblazers come together with fans for an unmissable country music experience. See eight or more artists take music’s most iconic stage to celebrate the past, present, and future of country music, all at the Ryman for the entire month of January. Special guests include Rory Feek, Vince Gill, Gary Mule Deer, Maggie Rose, and more.
Find tickets here.
6Brett Young
Saturday, January 7, 9 pm
Bluebird Cafe, 4101 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
It’s an evening with Brett Young, Ben Caver, and Sara Haze to benefit Alive Hospice.
Find tickets here.