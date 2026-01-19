6 Live Shows this Week- January 19, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Brett Young
Thursday, January 22, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Brett Young will kick-off his “2.0 Tour” in Nashville at the Ryman this week. Special guest will be Jenna Davis. The new tour takes it name from Young’s latest album 2.0 out now with a collaboration with Lady A and more.
Find tickets here.
2Lonesome River Band
Friday, January 23, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
For over 40 years, Lonesome River Band has been entertaining audiences. The GRAMMY nominated bluegrass band is led by banjoist Sammy Shelor. Special guests will be local band, Tennessee Woodpile.
Find tickets here.
3Grand Ole Opry
Friday, January 23, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists scheduled to perform include The Bellamy Brothers, Gary Mule Deer, and Victoria Shaw.
Find tickets here.
4The Floozies
Saturday, January 24, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Brothers Matt and Mark Hill are the sonic visionaries behind electronic – funk powerhouse The Floozies . Certified heavyweights in the world of jam and future groove. The Floozies will be joined by Too Many Zooz.
Find tickets here.
5Ashley McBryde
Thursday, January 22, 8 pm
Chief’s on Broadway, 200 Broadway, Nashville
Ashley McBryde is having a series of concerts called The Redemption Residency at Chief’s on Broadway with a theme of Just Me and My Shadow. Tickets available are standing room only.
Find tickets here.
6Broadway Sings Queen
Saturday, January 24, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Broadway Sings Queen is coming to Nashville! For over a decade, Broadway Sings has reimagined pop icons through the voices of Broadway’s biggest stars. After sold-out shows across NYC and beyond, it’s bringing that magic to Marathon Music Works on Saturday, January 24th. Artists scheduled to perform include:Clark Beckham (“American Idol” finalist), Diana DeGarmo (Hairspray, “American Idol” finalist), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along, & Juliet), Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked, Flashdance) and Rachel Potter (Evita, Wicked, “The X Factor”).
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter