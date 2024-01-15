6 Live Shows this Week- January 15, 2024

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1Kristin Chenoweth
Saturday, January 20, 7:30 pm
Nashville Symphony, One Symphony Place, Nashville
The Tony Award-winning sensation returns to the Schermerhorn. With her starring roles in Wicked, Glee, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and more, Kristin Chenoweth has dazzled audiences with her powerhouse vocals and delightful stage presence. Be there for a night of show-stopping selections and gorgeous orchestral arrangements.
Find tickets here.
2Opry Goes Dolly
Friday, January 19, 9:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Opry is celebrating Dolly’s birthday. Artists scheduled to perform are Lauren Alaina, Terri Clark, Elle King, and more.
Find tickets here.
3Noah Reid
Friday, January 19, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N,Nashville
Noah Reid is most recognizable from his role on Schitt’s Creek. Now, he is bringing his the “Everything’s Fine” tour to Nashville. Special guests will be Wyatt C. Louis.
Find tickets here.
4Taylor Hicks
Friday, January 19, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
American Idol winner in Season Five, just released new music in 2023, and is expected to release an album in 2024. See Hicks perform live in this week.
Find tickets here.
5Gabe Dixon
Friday, January 19, 9 pm
Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
This week, In the Round with Gabe Dixon, Dylan Altman, and Brice Long will perform in a benefit for Alive Hospice.
Find tickets here.
6Alpha Cool Guy
Saturday, January 20, 7 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Alpha Cool Guy is ringing in the New Year with a DJ Show! We are bringing the booty-bass back to you with an old favorite – DJ Assault! Including some fresh faces in the electronic scene, Chicago-based Conrad, and local artist, Sven wears stripes.
Find tickets here.