6 Live Shows this Week – January 1, 2024

Here are six live shows to check out this week.

1Earl Scruggs 100th Birthday Celebration

photo from Ryman Auditorium

Saturday, January 6, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Earl Scruggs was born and grew up near Shelby, North Carolina in Cleveland County. Located in the Piedmont section of the state, it is an area known for its strongholds of banjo enthusiasm. Earl’s father, George Elam Scruggs, was a farmer and a bookkeeper. He also played fiddle and banjo. Join the celebration of Earl Scruggs music this week.

Find tickets here. 

2Grand Ole Opry

photo by Jim Wood

Friday, January 5, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists scheduled to perform include Sunnyy Sweeney, Steve Wariner, Kidd G, and more.

Find tickets here. 

3The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

photo by Amy Richmond

Wednesday, January 3, 8 pm

Station Inn, 402 12th Avenue South, Nashville

One of the iconic venues in Nashville located in the Gulch, this bluegrass band is one not to miss.

Find tickets here. 

4Zoso-The Led Zepplin Experience

Thursday, January 4, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Zoso formed in the 90s, and they have become one of the premier tribute bands of Led Zepplin music.

Find tickets here. 

5Pictures at an Exhibition

photo from Nashville Symphony

Friday, January 5, 7:30 pm

Nashville Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

Giancarlo Guerrero explores the range of emotions of art borne from grief. After visiting a friend’s posthumous art exhibit, Mussorgsky exclaimed “Ideas, melodies, come to me of their own accord.” He penned Pictures at an Exhibition with a feverish intensity, and the result is a work that showcases the virtuosity found within the orchestra. Sasha Cooke joins us for One Sweet Morning, John Corigliano’s achingly beautiful song cycle written to commemorate the tenth anniversary of 9/11.

Find tickets here. 

6People on the Porch

photo by Donna Vissman/Artist-People on the Porch

Wednesday, January 3, 7 pm

Fox & Locke, 4142 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin

This spot in Leipers Fork offers live music several times a week. People on the Porch is a Franklin-based band with a loyal following, the folk band draws inspirations from Avett Brothers, The Head and the Heart, and more.

Find tickets here. 

