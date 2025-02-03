6 Live Shows this Week- February 3, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Old Dominion
February 3-6, 7 pm, 9:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Old Dominion Celebrates Record-Setting 7th Consecutive CMA Vocal Group Win With a 7-Show Residency at the Iconic Ryman. The Shalom Foundation presents the residency and Supports OD’s Seven Major Charities: MusiCares, Save the Music, Backline Care, Opry Trust Fund, CMA Foundation, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Ramsey Foundation, The Shalom Foundation.
Find tickets here.
2Big Shoes
Wednesday, February 8, 8 pm
Analog, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville
Big Shoes is a Nashville-based Americana Roots SuperGroup featuring seasoned musicians who have performed with legendary artists like Bonnie Raitt, Van Morrison, Delbert McClinton, and many others.
The band includes Rick Huckaby (vocals), Mark T. Jordan (keyboards), Will McFarlane (guitar), and other accomplished musicians who bring extensive studio and touring experience.
Find tickets here.
3Pink Sweat$
Sunday, February 9, 7:30 pm
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
David Bowden, known professionally as Pink Sweats, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer.
Find tickets here.
4The Carlile Family
Friday, February 7, 7 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
The band comprises three members, with the occasional sibling, aunt, or cousin floating around. First, it’s 17-year-old front woman Caroline Carlile on guitar, banjo, and vocals. She is mainly seen running around the stage, bantering with the audience and her family on stage. Second is our jack of all trades, 14-year-old JayJ Carlile. The driving force behind the music, JayJ is a multi-instrumentalist playing a range of 6-7 instruments. He also is known for singing his own songs about anxiety and the stresses of growing up. And lastly, dad, Jay Carlile.
Find tickets here.
5ThunderBeard
Saturday, February 8, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
“ThunderBeard” is the #1 ZZ Top tribute band that authentically recreates the live experience of “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas.” With real beards, fuzzy guitars, and showmanship like the original, this tribute will transport you back in time.
Find tickets here.
6Grand Ole Opry
Saturday, February 8, 7 pm
Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists expected to perform include Old Crow Medicine Show, Vince Gill, Bill Anderson, and Mark Willis.
Find tickets here.
