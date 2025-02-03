6 Live Shows this Week- February 3, 2025

2 Big Shoes

Wednesday, February 8, 8 pm

Analog, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville

Big Shoes is a Nashville-based Americana Roots SuperGroup featuring seasoned musicians who have performed with legendary artists like Bonnie Raitt, Van Morrison, Delbert McClinton, and many others.

The band includes Rick Huckaby (vocals), Mark T. Jordan (keyboards), Will McFarlane (guitar), and other accomplished musicians who bring extensive studio and touring experience.

Find tickets here.