6 Live Shows this Week – February, 19, 2024

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1Billy Strings
Saturday, February 24, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Billy Strings extends his tour into 2024 with two nights at Bridgestone. Friday night is currently sold out but tickets remain for Saturday.
Find tickets here.
2Oliver Anthony
Wednesday-Thursday, February 21-22, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Oliver Anthony made music history by topping the Billboard charts without having any previous songs charted. He will be at the Ryman for two nights this week.
Find tickets here.
3Frank Foster
Saturday, February 24, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Independent country artist, Frank Foster will perform at Brooklyn Bowl with special guest War Hippies.
Find tickets here.
4Franklin Theatre Songwriters Series
Thursday, February 22, 7:30 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Franklin Theatre will host a songwriter series this week with Jason Wix, Natalie Hemby, and Nathan Chapman.
Find tickets here.
5Grand Ole Opry
Friday, February 23, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
The show that made country music famous will have special guests this week of George Birge, Exile, Carin Leon, Miko Marks, and more.
Find tickets here.
6Jamie Floyd
Wednesday, February 21, 7:30 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue S, Nashville
Songwriter & Country Music Artist Jamie Floyd plays a high energy, full band show + she’ll perform intimate versions of & share the stories behind the songs she’s written for other artists including: Kesha, Kelly Clarkson & Jake Hoot, Madi Diaz, Ronnie Dunn, Ashley Monroe & Miranda Lambert, The Three of Us and more.
Find tickets here.