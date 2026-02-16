6 Live Shows this Week- February 16, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.

Billy Strings

Friday, February 20, 7:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings extended his headline tour through the winter, stopping at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights) followed by an exclusive performance at the Ryman Auditorium.

Radney Foster

Saturday, February 21, 7:30 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

It’s an evening with Radney Foster and Kelly Willis. With eight number one hit singles, including Foster’s own “Nobody Wins,” and “Crazy Over You” with duo Foster & Lloyd, Texas singer/songwriter Radney Foster is a Texas Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee and living legend. His discography contains countless cuts by artists ranging everywhere from country (Keith Urban, The Chicks, Brooks and Dunn, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) to contemporary (Marc Broussard, Hootie & The Blowfish, Kenny Loggins, Los Lonely Boys, George Benson), and his songs have sold 50 million copies worldwide.

The Box Tops

Friday, February 20, 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The group was inducted into the prestigious MEMPHIS MUSIC HALL OF FAME, and recently received their BRASS NOTE on BEALE STREET for their contribution.

A guaranteed cure for today’s time; a production second to none. Turn the clock back and share the positively-charged love and peace experience of the 60s.

Memphis Blue-eyed Soul legends, THE BOX TOPS, are led by original founding members Bill Cunningham and Gary Talley. The group was inducted into the prestigious Memphis Music Hall of Fame for their contribution to the Memphis sound that dominated AM top 40 radio, joining pioneers Elvis Presley, BB King, Jerry Lee Lewis, Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Sam & Dave.

Shane Smith & The Saints

Friday-Saturday, February 20-21, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

The Texas-based band will have a two-night residency at Ryman Auditorium this week. The band released its fourth album, Norther; this tour is titled Live Free Tour after their single released in 2025, Live Free(See Me Running) Special guests will be Ken Pomeroy and Wylie Hubbard.

INZO

Saturday, February 21, 7:30 pm

The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville

Denver-based electronic innovator will bring Mirrorverse Tour to Nashville this week. Special guests will be YDG, Zen Salekta, and Blookah.

Grand Ole Opry

Friday, February 20, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests scheduled to perform include The Oak Ridge Boys, John Foster, The Band Perry, and Charlie Worsham.

