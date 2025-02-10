6 Live Shows this Week- February 10, 2025

Here are six live shows this week.

Cody Johnson

Friday-Saturday, February 14-15, 7:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Cody Johnson returns to Bridgestone Arena this week with two shows. Special guests will be Randy Houser and Chayce Beckham.

Find tickets here

Finneas

Thursday, February 13, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

Finneas brings the For Cryin’ Out Loud! The Tour to Nashville this week. Special guests will be Bad Suns.

Find tickets here.

Nashville Symphony Free Community Event

Tuesday, February 11, 7:30 pm

Schermerhorn Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

Join us for an evening of chamber music, curated by the musicians of your Nashville Symphony! Enjoy this program of music for harp and strings, followed by a Q&A with ensemble members.

Reserve seats here.

Alison Brown

Saturday, February 15, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

One of the most multi-faceted minds in roots music, Alison Brown is a GRAMMY-winning musician, GRAMMY-nominated producer, former investment banker (with an AB from Harvard and an MBA from UCLA), and co-founder of The Compass Records Group which is celebrating its 31st anniversary in 2024.

Find tickets here.

O’Shea at the Bluebird

Friday, February 14, 6 pm

Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville

The multi-award-winning husband and wife duo, O’SHEA are one of Australia’s most exciting musical exports. Now based in Nashville, TN O’SHEA have graced some of the world’s most famed stages, from the Grand Ole Opry to the Sydney Opera House, from Dalby, QLD to Dubai, U.A.E since beginning their musical journey together.

Find tickets here.

NWTF Foundation Concert

Wednesday, February 12, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

The NWTF Foundation is holding a benefit concert with performers of Lucas Hoge, Lauren Alaina, Girl Named Tom, The Castellows, and more.

Find tickets here.

