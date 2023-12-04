6 Live Shows this Week – December 4, 2023

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1All for the Hall
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Tuesday, December 5, 7:30 pm
The eighth annual All for the Hall benefit concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill promises a night like no other. The show, to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Bridgestone Arena will now feature a star-studded lineup that includes Trisha Yearwood, Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, HARDY, Patty Loveless, The War and Treaty, Riley Green, and Mickey Guyton.
2Opry Next Stage with Lainey Wilson
Wednesday, December 6, 7:30 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Host and NextStage alum Lainey Wilson will take the stage for her own powerhouse performance and introduce you to fast-rising stars Ashley Cooke, Chapel Hart, Corey Kent, ERNEST, Jackson Dean, and Kameron Marlowe during a once-in-a-lifetime showcase of the next generation of Country Music.
3Jon McLaughlin
Tuesday, December 5, 6 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Everything in Jon McLaughlin’s life makes its way into his music, whether he’s conscious of it or not. The artist, raised in Indiana and based in Nashville, brings all of his experiences and beliefs into each song he creates, something that is especially true now that he’s the father of two young girls.
4Dirty Dancing in Concert
Friday, December 8, 7:30 pm
The Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
Audiences attending ‘Dirty Dancing in Concert’ will experience the hit film in a unique and unforgettable way. A complete screening of the digitally remastered film will play as a five-piece band and vocalists perform the songs live, with the film. Stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to your favorite Dirty Dancing songs.
549 Winchester
Saturday, December 9, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
It’s the last date of the fall tour for 49 Winchester. Special guests will be Carter Faith.
6Marcus King
Tuesday, December 5, 8 pm
Analog at Hutton, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville
Analog is proud to present Marcus King for an exclusive live TV taping in our intimate listening room. Hear the music live and be part of a studio audience.
