6 Live Shows this Week- December 29, 2025

2 Nashville NYE Bash

Bicentennial Capitol Mall Park, 600 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville

It’s a free live concert in downtown Nashville to celebrate the New Year. Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman headlining the event. Gospel music legend CeCe Winans will take the stage as a special guest, bringing her powerhouse vocals to the night’s festivities, alongside the acclaimed GRAMMY-winning Fisk Jubilee Singers, adding a soulful note to the star-studded lineup.

The concert is free and open to the public with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Freddie O’Connell will greet the crowd at 6:45 p.m., and the live music kicks off at 7 p.m. The event will include the famed red Music Note, which will be dropped on a 138-foot tower at midnight to ring in the new year.