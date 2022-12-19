6 Live Shows this Week – December 19,2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Ryman Auditorium

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 19 -December 25, 2022.

1Home Free

photo from Ryman Auditorium

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville,

Friday, December 23, 8 pm

Home Free is making their last stop on the Christmas tour in Nashville. They will be joined by Texas Hill, Abby Anderson, Brooke Eden, and Caroline Jones.

Buy tickets here. 

2For King + Country

photo from For King & Country

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Monday, December 19, 7 pm

for KING & COUNTRY, comprised of brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone is bringing their Christmas tour “A Drummer Boy Christmas” with their last stop in Nashville this week.

Buy tickets here. 

3The Bluebird’s Cafe Holiday Bash

Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville

Tuesday, December 20, 9 pm

Bring your family to a Nashville classic, the Bluebird Cafe. The holiday bash will feature Jay Patten Band with Toni Sehulster, Mike Webb, Scott Neubert, Rick Lonow and Special Guests Jimmy Hall, Jonell Mosser, Alan Rhody, Mike Loudermilk, Vickie Carrico, Michael Lusk, & Darrell Clanton.

Buy tickets here. 

4Drew and Ellie Holcomb’s Neighborly Christmas

photo from Nashville Symphony

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

Thursday, December 22, 7:30 pm

Drew and Ellie Holcomb are a husband and wife Americana duo from Nashville, TN. Shortly after their marriage in 2006, the couple began touring together with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors. The band has supported many national touring acts including The Avett Brothers, Don Henley, and Willie Nelson. There are two options for tickets, in person and streaming tickets.

Buy tickets here. 

5Grand Ole Opry

photo from Grand Ole Opry/Chris Hollo

Saturday, December 24, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

The live performance show brings rising talent, superstars, and country legends together on our stage every week, along with great bluegrass, family-friendly comedy, and more. The Opry is never rehearsed, and never the same show twice. Be a part of the excitement live in person at the Opry House for a night of country music, performances, and a few surprises. Guests scheduled to appear include T.J. Sheppard, Steve Earle, Don Schlitz, Sunny Sweeney, and more.

Buy tickets here. 

6David Cook

photo from Franklin Theatre

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

Tuesday, December 20, 7:30 pm

David Cook from American Idol season seven is having his birthday bash at City Winery this week.

Buy tickets here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleRoad Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here