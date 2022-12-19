6 Live Shows this Week – December 19,2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 19 -December 25, 2022.
1Home Free
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville,
Friday, December 23, 8 pm
Home Free is making their last stop on the Christmas tour in Nashville. They will be joined by Texas Hill, Abby Anderson, Brooke Eden, and Caroline Jones.
Buy tickets here.
2For King + Country
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Monday, December 19, 7 pm
for KING & COUNTRY, comprised of brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone is bringing their Christmas tour “A Drummer Boy Christmas” with their last stop in Nashville this week.
Buy tickets here.
3The Bluebird’s Cafe Holiday Bash
Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
Tuesday, December 20, 9 pm
Bring your family to a Nashville classic, the Bluebird Cafe. The holiday bash will feature Jay Patten Band with Toni Sehulster, Mike Webb, Scott Neubert, Rick Lonow and Special Guests Jimmy Hall, Jonell Mosser, Alan Rhody, Mike Loudermilk, Vickie Carrico, Michael Lusk, & Darrell Clanton.
Buy tickets here.
4Drew and Ellie Holcomb’s Neighborly Christmas
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Thursday, December 22, 7:30 pm
Drew and Ellie Holcomb are a husband and wife Americana duo from Nashville, TN. Shortly after their marriage in 2006, the couple began touring together with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors. The band has supported many national touring acts including The Avett Brothers, Don Henley, and Willie Nelson. There are two options for tickets, in person and streaming tickets.
Buy tickets here.
5Grand Ole Opry
Saturday, December 24, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
The live performance show brings rising talent, superstars, and country legends together on our stage every week, along with great bluegrass, family-friendly comedy, and more. The Opry is never rehearsed, and never the same show twice. Be a part of the excitement live in person at the Opry House for a night of country music, performances, and a few surprises. Guests scheduled to appear include T.J. Sheppard, Steve Earle, Don Schlitz, Sunny Sweeney, and more.
Buy tickets here.
6David Cook
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Tuesday, December 20, 7:30 pm
David Cook from American Idol season seven is having his birthday bash at City Winery this week.
Buy tickets here.