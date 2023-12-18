6 Live Shows this Week-December 18, 2023

Here are six live shows this week to attend.
1Raymond Arroyo
Thursday, December 21, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Christmas Merry & Bright Tour continues. Arroyo is on the road with the NOLA Players, the incredible Jazz supergroup for an evening of classic Christmas songs, comedy, and joy that will lift your holiday spirits. Special guests will be Grammy winner, JOSE FELICIANO.
Find tickets here.
2For King + Country
Wednesday- Friday, December 20-22, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
For King + Country will have a three-night residency at the Opry House. The “A Drummer Boy Tour” will close out in their hometown of Nashville.
Find tickets here.
3Glenn Miller Orchestra
Monday, December 18, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The first Glenn Miller Orchestra did not make it at all. It was a total and absolute economic failure. But Glenn knew what he wanted, held to that dedication and relentlessly worked to succeed. He launched his second band – the one that lives on today – in March of 1938. The Glenn Miller Orchestra has been a “hit” ever since.
Find tickets here.
4Deep Fried 5
Saturday, December 23, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Funk Night Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl will feature Deep Fried 5 and Remsteele.
Find tickets here.
5Jim Brickman
Tuesday, December 19, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Get ready to be dazzled by Jim Brickman’s signature piano style and soothing vocals in his captivating, brand-new Christmas concert experience. Music and laughter will fill the air with the heartwarming sounds of Yuletide carols, holiday classics, and all of Brickman’s biggest hits. Special guests will be Chrissy Metz.
Find tickets here.
6Gabe Dixon
Thursday, December 21, 8 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Singer/songwriter Gabe Dixon brings his holiday show to City Winery. Special guests will be Sahara Moon.
Find tickets here.