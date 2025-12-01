6 Live Shows this Week-December 1, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Little Big Town
Monday-Thursday, December 1-4, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Ryman Auditorium has announced GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA, and Emmy Award-winning group Little Big Town for a four-night holiday residency this December. “The Christmas Shows” Ryman Residency will take place Dec. 1-4, 2025, and feature a mix of holiday classics and fan favorites from the chart-topping vocal group.
Find tickets here.
2Opry Christmas
Thursday, December 4, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Opry Christmas is a holiday show where artists perform holiday hits. Artists set to perform include Mandy Barnett, The Gatlin Brothers, Ashley McBryde, Charlie McCoy, Drake Milligan, Riders in the Sky, and Maggie Rose.
Find tickets here.
3Country vs Cancer
Tuesday, December 2, 7 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
The American Cancer Society’s Country vs. Cancer is a benefit concert brought to you by the HARDY Fund and Whiskey Jam featuring HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Lanie Gardner, and McCoy Moore. Cancer impacts 1 in 3 people, and every 15 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with the disease.
Find tickets here.
4Nathan Thomas
Friday, December 5, 7:30 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
With a voice that blends raw emotion, honesty, and power, Nathan Thomas is quickly becoming one of Nashville’s most exciting new artists. His music lives at the crossroads of country, rock, and pop, combining heartfelt lyrics, big hooks, and an undeniable sense of energy.
Find tickets here.
5Daniel Donato Christmas Jam
Friday, December 5, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Donato is a guitarist, singer, and songwriter, that called his style “cosmic country,” a cross between country and jam band.
Find tickets here.
6Song Suffragettes
Song Suffragettes is an all female singer-songwriter showcase. Artists scheduled to perform include Makena Hartlin, Brianna Nelson, Zoe Jean Fowler, Maura Streppa, Stacey Kelleher, and Mia Morris.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter