6 Live Shows this Week-August 7, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Luke Bryan
Saturday, August 12, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Luke Bryan brings “Country on Tour 2023” to Nashville this week. Special guests will be Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, and Jackson Dean.
Find tickets here.
2Turnpike Troubadours
Thursday-Saturday, August 10-12, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The band from Oklahoma was formed by Evan Felker and R.C. Edwards. The band announced a hiatus in 2019 but in late 2021 announced a reunion tour.
Find tickets here.
3Black Keys
Wednesday, August 9, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
On August 9th, Easy Eye Sound — the Nashville based label headed by Dan Auerbach and named Billboard’s 2022 Blues Label Of The Year — will celebrate the release of its forthcoming blues anthology, Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues) out August 11, with a juke joint jam at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl.
Find tickets here.
4Noah Guthrie
Thursday, August 10, 8 pm
Analog at Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville
Noah Guthrie celebrates the release of new music with a full band show on the Analog stage. Guthrie appeared on Season 13 of America’s Got Talent where he was eliminated in the semifinals.
Find tickets here.
5Ole Red on the Rise
Thursday, August 10, 8 pm
Ole Red, 300 Broadway, Nashville
Experience the show stopping energy of Ole Red’s latest artists discovery series, “Ole Red On The Rise,” presented by Tractor Supply, as it returns for its highly anticipated second showing on Thursday, Aug. 10 at Ole Red Nashville. The upcoming free show will feature a lineup of exceptional talents, including headliners Dalton Dover, Carter Faith, Tigirlily Gold and Matt Schuster.
6Emily West
Friday, August 11, 8 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville
The local artist moved to Nashville when she was 18. She appeared on America’s Got Talent back in 2014, she came in second place. She recorded a duet with Keith Urban titled ‘Blue Sky.’ West will be joined by special guest Sam Hunter.
Find tickets here.