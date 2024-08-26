6 Live Shows this Week- August 26, 2024

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Glass Animals
Tuesday, August 27, 7:45 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals announced their 2024 global TOUR OF EARTH. The tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena this week.
Find tickets here.
2Terri Clark
Thursday, August 29, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
From paying her dues at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge in Nashville to holding the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry, Terri Clark will have a headlining show at The Ryman this week.
Find tickets here.
3Kidz Bop Live
Friday, August 30, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Greystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Kids are taking over this summer! New songs! New choreography! Special effects, and more! Make memories that will last a lifetime, and sing and dance along as the KIDZ BOP Kids – Aleah, JJ, Shila, and Tyler – perform your favorite songs on stage, like “Dance The Night,” “greedy,” “vampire,” and more.
Find tickets here.
4Cage the Elephant
Sunday, September 1, 6:30 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
The Bowling Green, Kentucky band will bring the Neon Pill Tour to Ascend Amphitheater this week.
Find tickets here.
5Green Day
Friday, August 30, 5:30 pm
Geodis Park, 501 Benton Avenue, Nashville
It’s the only concert this summer at Geodis Park. See Green Day with special guests Smashing Pumpkins.
Find tickets here.
6New Found Glory
Sunday, September 1, 7:30 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
New Found Glory announced a tour in 2024 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Catalyst, the band’s fourth album.
Find tickets here.
