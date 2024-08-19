6 Live Shows this Week- August 19, 2024

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Earth, Wind & Fire
Tuesday, August 20, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Heart & Soul Tour, with co-headlining Earth, Wind, & Fire, will be at Bridgestone Arena this week. This will be the first time the two bands have toured together since 2018. If you missed Earth, Wind, & Fire at FirstBank a couple of years ago, here’s your chance to see one of the most musically talented bands touring.
Find tickets here.
2Allen Stone
Friday, August 23, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Allen Stone and his band announced the A Bit of Everywhere tour, which will stop in Nashville this week at The Ryman. The R&B singer has been a mentor on American Idol and made appearances on several late-night talk shows. Special guests will be Cassandra Lewis.
Find tickets here.
3Orville Peck Sixth Annual Rodeo
Saturday, August 24, 5 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Orville Peck will hold its 6th annual rodeo at Ascend Amphitheater with guests of Tanya Tucker and more.
Find tickets here.
4Stephanie Chapman
Saturday, August 24, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Franklin Theatre is proud to host Stephanie Chapman in celebration of her recently released album, “Under An August Sky.” Throughout this special evening, Stephanie will walk the audience through the process of creating the record and be joined by special guests Nathan Chapman, Natalie Hemby, and Emily West.
Find tickets here.
5Adam Doleac
Saturday, August 24, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Country artist Adam Doleac will bring the Wrong Side of a Sunrise Tour to Nashville this week. With over 370 million on-demand audio and video streams to date, Adam Doleac has proven he’s the real deal. A brilliant songwriter, his 2022 debut album “Barstool Whiskey Wonderland” produced a variety of standout tracks, including Gold-certified singles “Famous” and “Another,” both of which went #1 on Sirius XM’s ‘The Highway” and showcase his rare talent and beautiful lyrical skills.
Find tickets here.
6Tribute to ABBA
Wednesday, August 21, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
This is the closest to ABBA you’ll ever get! Join the world’s top ABBA tribute band as they perform some of the most iconic dance songs ever written: “Mamma Mia,” “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen,” “S.O.S.,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and more.
Find tickets here.
