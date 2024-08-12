6 Live Shows this Week- August 12, 2024

Here are six live shows to see this week.

1Five Finger Death Punch

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, August 14, 6:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH announced a headlining U.S. tour this Summer/Fall with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail stopping in Nashville this week.

2The Script

photo from The Ryman

Monday, August 12, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

The Irish trio will head to Nashville this week.

3Creed

photo courtesy of Creed

Tuesday, August 13, 7 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville

Creed announced a reunion tour titled Summer of 99 tour. See this week at Ascend.

4Post Malone at the Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 16: Post Malone performs onstage for Bud Light’s “A Night In Nashville” concert at Marathon Music Works on July 16, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light)

Wednesday, August 14, 7 pm

Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s the show that made country music famous. This week, Post Malone will make his Opry debut. Other guests scheduled to perform include Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, and The War and Treaty.

5Train and REO Speedwagon

photo from Live Nation

Sunday, August 18, 6:25 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Greystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Train and REO Speedwagon have announced they will be joining forces for this summer’s hottest co-headlining tour. The diamond-selling bands will be hitting the road on the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour. Special guests will be Yacht Rock Revue.

6Buddy Guy

photo from Nashville Symphony

Wednesday, August 14, 7:30 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

Guy’s Damn Right Farewell tour will see The Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award winner performing hits from throughout his career.

