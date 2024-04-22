6 Live Shows this Week- April 22, 2024

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1Tim McGraw
Thursday, April 25, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Tim McGraw will bring The Standing Room Only Tour to Nashville. Carly Pearce and Abby Anderson will be special guests.
Find tickets here.
2Leftover Salmon and the Infamous Stringdusters
Friday, April 26, 7 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
For almost 30 years, Leftover Salmon has been entertaining audiences. See them this week at The Ryman with special guests Kitchen Dwellers.
Find tickets here.
3Staind
Tuesday, April 23, 6 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
The Tailgate Tour with Staind heads to FirstBank Amphitheater. Special guests will be Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana.
Find tickets here.
4Ty Segall
Wednesday, April 24, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Ty Segall announced a spring tour with a stop in Nashville and released “Void,” a seven-minute song.
Find tickets here.
5Rick Ross
Friday, April 26, 7 pm
Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall, 5055 Broadway, Nashville
Rapper Rick Ross will perform at Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall this week.
Find tickets here.
6Dalton & The Sheriffs
Saturday, April 27, 8 pm
Chief’s on Broadway, 200 Broadway, Nashville
Check out the new performance space at Eric Church’s Chief’s on Broadway. Built from the bar up in the city of Boston, Dalton & the Sheriffs’ “Something From Nothing Tour” is the perfect night out: equal parts hard-to-describe and hard-to-forget.
Find tickets here.