6 Live Shows this Week- April 21, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Mary J Blige
Wednesday, April 23, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Mary J. Blige brings “The For My Fans” tour to Bridgestone Arena this week. Special guest will be Ne-Yo.
Find tickets here.
2Widespread Panic
Thursday-Saturday, Apri 24-26, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
This will be return of Widespread Panic to Ascend Amphitheater. There will be three shows this week.
Find tickets here.
3Breland & Friends
Tuesday, April 22, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
BRELAND will host his fourth annual “BRELAND & Friends” benefit concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 22, 2025. The event will feature a star-studded lineup of guest performers and aim to raise funds for Middle Tennessee’s at-risk youth through the Oasis Center.
Find tickets here.
4Micky Dolenz
Sunday, April 27, 3 pm, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Micky is best known as a vocalist and drummer of the 1960’s pop legends The Monkees. The Monkees not only achieved great success as a TV show, but also as recording artists; selling in excess of 65 million units, and achieving worldwide success.
Find tickets here.
5Grand Ole Opry
Friday, April 25, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists scheduled to perform include Vince Gill, Valerie June, The Shoutouts, and Eddie Montgomery.
Find tickets here.
6James Bay
Thursday, April 24, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
James Bay is headed to Nashville this week. The UK singer/songwriter will release an album this September. Changes All The Time, due on September 20th via Mercury/Republic Records includes collaborations with Noah Kahan and The Lumineers. Special guests will be local artist Hunter Metts.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter