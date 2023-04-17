6 Live Shows this Week – April 17, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Wilder Woods
Thursday, April 20, 7:30 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
Stepping outside of the rock sounds of his GRAMMY-nominated band NEEDTOBREATHE, Ben Reinhart’s solo project Wilder Woods finds the artist embracing a Southern soul, R&B-influenced sound. This new style began with his self-titled debut and continues on his latest release FEVER / SKY, which showcases Reinhart’s “raspy roar of a voice” (Rolling Stone). WXPN calls his show “stadium-ready,” so he is sure to fill BrooklynBowl Nashville with an unmatched energy.
Find tickets here.
2DRUSKI
Monday, April 17, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 John Lewis Way North, Nashville
The comedian, actor will be at The Ryman this week. Recently, Druski opened for Chris Brown and Lil Baby’s joint “One of Them Ones” tour, during the summer of 2022. Druski was also the official host of J. Cole’s “The Off-Season” arena tour in 2021 that also included appearances by 21 Savage and Morray.
Find tickets here.
3Grand Ole Opry
Friday, April 21, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country famous. This week’s guests include Sara Evans, The Oak Ridge Boys, Catie Offerman, and Brandon Ratcliff.
Find tickets here.
4Mixtape-80s Tribute Band
Thursday, April 20, 8 pm
Mixtape – 80s Tribute Band has headlined festivals, packed music venues, and rocked corporate events for companies ranging from small businesses to massive Fortune 500 companies. The members of Mixtape have toured in over 6 countries with internationally known recording artists, as well as shared stages with Rick Springfield, .38 Special, Foreigner, Mickey Thomas and Starship, Anthrax, Kiss, Brett Michaels, Chicago, and many more! Mixtape – 80s Tribute Band is America’s #1 touring tribute to our 80s mix tapes.
Find tickets here.
5Colt Ford
Saturday, April 22, 8 pm
Skydeck, 5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
Colt Ford is bringing his tour to Skydeck at Fifth and Broadway with special guests Neon Union.
Find tickets here.
6Deana Carter
Thursday, April 20, 7 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
Country artist, Deana Carter is known for hits like “Strawberry Wine”, and “We Danced Anyway” & “How Do I Get There From Here.”
Find tickets here.