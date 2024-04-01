6 Live Shows this Week- April 1, 2024

photo by Donna Vissman/The Black Crowes

Here are six live shows to attend this week.

1Lauren Daigle

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, April 6, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle announces the spring 2024 leg of The Kaleidoscope Tour, stopping at Bridgestone this week.

2Bobby Bones Million Dollar Show

photo from The Ryman

Wednesday, April 3, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Bobby Bones, host of The Bobby Bones Show, will hold his annual Million Dollar Show at The Ryman, benefiting St. Jude. Those scheduled to perform include Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Megan Moroney Music, Nate Smith, Ian Munsick, Ben Rector, Mat Kearney, Edwin McCain, Lauren Watkins, and more special guests.

3The Black Crowes

photo by Donna Vissman/The Black Crowes

Tuesday, April 2, 8 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

The band just released its first album in 15 years, Happiness Bastard. To support the new album, they will tour 35 cities this year, including Nashville, this week.

4Joanne Shaw Taylor

photo from the Franklin Theatre

Monday, April 1, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Join Joanne Shaw Taylor and her stellar band, performing songs from her critically acclaimed studio album, Nobody’s Fool, as well as songs from the upcoming new album. Her guitar prowess, vocal abilities, and songwriting talents reach new heights as she presents a bold slate of material at the peak of her career.

5Cowboy Bebop Band

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Thursday, April 4, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

The Bebop Bounty Big Band combines storytelling and high-octane jazz like you’ve never seen before. Cowboy Bebop LIVE is a complete multimedia experience highlighting the story of critically acclaimed anime Cowboy Bebop on the big screen with live music by the Bebop Bounty Big Band.

6Tin Pan South – Ashley Cooke, Blake Pendergrass, and Lily Rose

Wednesday, April 3, 6 pm

Anzie Blue, 2111 Belcourt Avenue, Nashville

This week is the Tin Pan South Festival, a songwriting festival with music all week across different venues. On Wednesday, see artists Ashley Cooke, Blake Pendergrass, and Lily Rose.

