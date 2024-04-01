6 Live Shows this Week- April 1, 2024

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1Lauren Daigle
Saturday, April 6, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle announces the spring 2024 leg of The Kaleidoscope Tour, stopping at Bridgestone this week.
Find tickets here.
2Bobby Bones Million Dollar Show
Wednesday, April 3, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Bobby Bones, host of The Bobby Bones Show, will hold his annual Million Dollar Show at The Ryman, benefiting St. Jude. Those scheduled to perform include Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Megan Moroney Music, Nate Smith, Ian Munsick, Ben Rector, Mat Kearney, Edwin McCain, Lauren Watkins, and more special guests.
Find tickets here.
3The Black Crowes
Tuesday, April 2, 8 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
The band just released its first album in 15 years, Happiness Bastard. To support the new album, they will tour 35 cities this year, including Nashville, this week.
Find tickets here.
4Joanne Shaw Taylor
Monday, April 1, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Join Joanne Shaw Taylor and her stellar band, performing songs from her critically acclaimed studio album, Nobody’s Fool, as well as songs from the upcoming new album. Her guitar prowess, vocal abilities, and songwriting talents reach new heights as she presents a bold slate of material at the peak of her career.
Find tickets here.
5Cowboy Bebop Band
Thursday, April 4, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
The Bebop Bounty Big Band combines storytelling and high-octane jazz like you’ve never seen before. Cowboy Bebop LIVE is a complete multimedia experience highlighting the story of critically acclaimed anime Cowboy Bebop on the big screen with live music by the Bebop Bounty Big Band.
Find tickets here.
6Tin Pan South – Ashley Cooke, Blake Pendergrass, and Lily Rose
Wednesday, April 3, 6 pm
Anzie Blue, 2111 Belcourt Avenue, Nashville
This week is the Tin Pan South Festival, a songwriting festival with music all week across different venues. On Wednesday, see artists Ashley Cooke, Blake Pendergrass, and Lily Rose.
Find tickets here.