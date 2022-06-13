6 Live Show this Week to Check out this Week – June 13, 2022

2 Shy Carter

Wednesday, June 15, 8 pm

Assembly Food Hall Skydeck, 5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Head up to Nashville’s Largest Rooftop for a FREE live performance by wildly talented artist, songwriter & producer Shy Carter.

With credits that span Kane Brown’s “Heaven” to Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away,” Carter is one of the most formidable up-and-coming talents in Nashville and beyond.

This show is a part of Carter’s monthly rooftop residency, and the best part is, it’s totally FREE to attend!