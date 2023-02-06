6 Live Show this Week – February 6, 2023

Here are six live shows this week.
1Paramore
Monday, February 6, 7:30 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Paramore, a band that formed in Franklin, will celebrate with a special album release event this week at the Opry House. This will be their first album in five years.
Find tickets here.
2Colony House
Saturday, February 11, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way North, Nashville
In support of their new album releasing on Feb. 3, The Cannonballers, the Franklin-based band will perform at the Ryman.
Find tickets here.
3Dave Barnes & Friends
Tuesday, February 7, 8 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville
Dave Barnes is presenting a 90s Country Night, a concert that will benefit Siloam Health. For an extra fee, you can meet Dave Barnes before the show.
Find tickets here.
4Andrea Bocelli
Thursday, February 9, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new US tour dates for February and May 2023. The tour kicks off on February 9 at Bridgestone Arena with The Nashville Symphony, for their first-ever performance together in Nashville.
Find tickets here.
5Niko Moon
Thursday, February 9, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
Moon is out on his Ain’t No Better Place tour stopping in Nashville with special guests Dylan Schneider and Lauren Weintraub. His debut album Good Times released in 2021 that went double platinum.
Find tickets here.
6David Cook
Saturday, February 11, 8 pm
David Cook (and yes, the same David Cook who launched into stardom following his American Idol Season Seven win – breaking several Billboard chart records when 14 of his songs debuted on the Hot Digital Songs chart and 11 of his songs debuted on the Hot 100) certainly knows his way around a good song. His first album, Analog Heart, came out pre-Idol, and his last album, Digital Vein, nicely book-ended that chapter of Cook’s career, a chapter during which he sold more than 2 million albums (including his platinum-certified eponymous album) and, collectively, more than 5 million tracks (including two platinum-certified singles) worldwide.
Find tickets here.