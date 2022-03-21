6 Live Music Shows to Check Out this Week: March 21, 2022

5. Sparks

Tuesday, Mar. 22, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium,116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Sparks are the influential Art Pop duo of Ron and Russell Mael whose career spans more than 50 years. The Los Angeles-raised brothers are widely admired for the wit of their lyrics and the inventiveness of their music, plus their effortless ability to shift genres between glam, hard rock, chamber pop and electro disco, sometimes within the same song. The only constants are singer Russell’s dramatic, heavenly falsetto and energy, and keyboardist Ron’s exquisite songwriting.

