6 Irish Pubs In and Around Nashville to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Nashville has a strong tie to Ireland. The city was in fact founded by two Irishman, John Donelson and James Robertson. And one in five Tennesseans can trace their roots to Scots-Irish heritage. Country Music even sprung from Irish country music, as well as other influences. Perhaps that is why there are so many Irish Pubs in and around the city. Where better to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

Here are six Irish themed pubs, taverns and restaurants serving their own spins on Bangers and Mash, Fish and Chips and Shepard’s Pie. Make sure to wash it all down with a Guinness or a pint of green beer.