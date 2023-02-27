6 Irish Pubs In and Around Nashville to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Nashville has a strong tie to Ireland. The city was in fact founded by two Irishman, John Donelson and James Robertson. And one in five Tennesseans can trace their roots to Scots-Irish heritage. Country Music even sprung from Irish country music, as well as other influences. Perhaps that is why there are so many Irish Pubs in and around the city. Where better to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?
Here are six Irish themed pubs, taverns and restaurants serving their own spins on Bangers and Mash, Fish and Chips and Shepard’s Pie. Make sure to wash it all down with a Guinness or a pint of green beer.
1McCreary’s Irish Pub and Eatery
414 Main Street
Franklin, Tennessee
(615) 591-3197
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Friday, 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Offering entertainment and lots of good fun, McCreary’s has been serving their own spin on Irish and American Bar food since 2002. Locally owned and operated, they offer a community-based, comfortable, and casual feel atmosphere like pubs in the U.K.
2Quinn’s Neighborhood Pub and Eatery
1010 Murfreesboro Rd #118,
Franklin, Tennessee
(615) 807-2753
Hours: Sunday through Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Thursday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
An independently owned, family-style neighborhood pub serving up many Franklin favorites, they feature bangers (brats) and Ruben sandwiches, they also have a lot of great bar and comfort food like pizza and burgers. Check out their many mac and cheese options. They offer St. Patrick’s Day specials.
3The Lost Paddy Irish Pub and Restaurant
715 Spence Lane
Nashville, Tennessee
(615) 750-2744
Hours: Sunday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m.
Located in Nashville, The Lost Paddy is an Irish Pub and Restaurant featuring traditional dining and live entertainment. Created by Irishman and LA transplant Micheal (Me-haul) O’Leary, he provides a fun family atmosphere. Home to Nashville Manchester United, they love to show sports throughout the week. O’Leary puts his own interpretation on Irish standards, and offers other comfort food with a dash of daring.
4McNamara’s Irish Pub and Restaurant
2740 Old Lebanon Road
Nashville, Tennessee
(615) 885-7262
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
McNamara’s was established in February 2010 by Sean McNamara. After years of playing music at other Nashville Irish Pubs and Restaurants, he decided to open his own. It has become a fixture in Donelson ever since. McNamara is dedicated to providing locals and visitors with authentic Irish fare, drinks, music, and great service at an affordable price.
5The Pub – Nashville
400 11th Avenue South
Nashville, Tennessee
(615) 678-4840
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m.
Located in the Gulch, The Pub Nashville has received awards for their fish and chips. They also offer many Irish specialties, like Scotch eggs. Offering a true British Pub , they carry an extensive beverage selection gives their guests the opportunity to discover fine ales and lagers from the United Kingdom, Europe and the USA.
6Fleet Street Pub
207 Printers Alley
Nashville, Tennessee
(615) 200-0782
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m.
Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m.
A mellow English-style watering hole serving up classic pub fare and a range of imported beers, it is owned by an actual Brit. He adding a few things after buying it from the original owners, a comfy sofa, a few books and board games to help customers chill, and he’s stocked the bar with a good selection of Scotch Whisky. They make all of their food on site, from sausages to sauces and from batter to taters.