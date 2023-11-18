6 Easy Thanksgiving Crafts for Your Kids

Thanksgiving is a holiday full of gratitude! With all the family gatherings, feastings and vacation days it’s often a time of year that creates long-lasting memories. Kid’s crafting is another great way to document those memories and have fun while doing it. Here are some of the best Thanksgiving crafts to do as a family!

1 Coffee Can Scarecrows Crafts by Amanda provides a unique way to reuse those old coffee cans! Not only do kids get to be creative but it is also a great opportunity to recycle! Take a few household objects to create scarecrows that are cute and adorable! 2 Leaf Painting Mother nature provides plenty of supplies for this craft this time of year! Go explore the outside as you collect the perfect leaves for this painting project. The Best Ideas for Kids blog shows you how to use leaves with watercolors and puffy paint. 3 Turkey Marshmallow Pops Thanks to Kid Friendly Things to Do, we can all have fun making and eating these fantastic Thanksgiving day treats! With a few simple ingredients, you can make these adorable little turkeys! 4 Cereal Box Turkeys Sometimes, kids work better with visuals. Create this Cereal Box Turkey with instructions from Crafts by Amanda where the kids can write down and display everything they’re grateful for. 5 A Snack Turkey Let’s face it, every kid on the planet LOVES snacks. Kid Friendly Things to Do has just taken the snack game to an entirely new level. Create a turkey out of a styrofoam dome and fill the feathers with everyone’s favorite snacks. 6 Cupcake Liner Owl Most of us have a cabinet full of cupcake liners! Use them in a creative way to make new little owl friends. Artsy Craftsy Mom provides instructions to create cute little cupcake liner owls and more!