6 Budget-Friendly Places to Eat in Downtown Nashville

1 Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ

119 3rd Avenue South, Nashville

Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 11 am – 7 pm, Thursday – Sunday, noon – 7 pm

Here you can find a BBQ plate served with two sides or select from entree of fried chicken or Nashville hot chicken with two sides and a country biscuit for $15.99. Side options include macaroni and cheese, green beans, baked beans, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, fries, and more.

Find the more information here.