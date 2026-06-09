6/9/26: Partly Cloudy With Highs Of 87, Winds Up To 35; Heavy Rain Expected Tonight With Lows Near 73

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 86.7°F with winds reaching 11.4 mph. Conditions are partly cloudy, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 87.4°F while the low dipped to 72.1°F. For tonight, temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 72.7°F. Winds may increase, potentially gusting up to 35.4 mph, and there is a 22% chance of heavy rain.

Looking ahead, there could be heavy rain later this evening with a total precipitation forecast of 0.94 in. The chance of rain today was 37%, indicating a possibility of showers continuing into the night.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect. Please stay updated with local forecasts for any changes in conditions.

Today's Details High 87°F Low 72°F Wind 35 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 37% chance · 0.94 in Now 87°F · feels 92°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 87°F 72°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 89°F 71°F Overcast Thursday 88°F 70°F Mainly clear Friday 88°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Saturday 84°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 77°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Monday 79°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate

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