6/9/26: Partly Cloudy With Highs Of 87, Winds Up To 35; Heavy Rain Expected Tonight With Lows Near 73

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 86.7°F with winds reaching 11.4 mph. Conditions are partly cloudy, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high temperature reached 87.4°F while the low dipped to 72.1°F. For tonight, temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 72.7°F. Winds may increase, potentially gusting up to 35.4 mph, and there is a 22% chance of heavy rain.
Looking ahead, there could be heavy rain later this evening with a total precipitation forecast of 0.94 in. The chance of rain today was 37%, indicating a possibility of showers continuing into the night.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect. Please stay updated with local forecasts for any changes in conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|87°F
|72°F
|Rain: heavy
|Wednesday
|89°F
|71°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|88°F
|70°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|88°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Saturday
|84°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|77°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|79°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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