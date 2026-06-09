Home Weather 6/9/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Overcast with High 87, Low 72, Chance...

6/9/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Overcast with High 87, Low 72, Chance of Drizzle and Flooding Possible

By
Source Staff
-
Flood Watch

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday afternoon. With abundant moisture in the atmosphere, flooding will be possible in any slow-moving or training thunderstorms that develop. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

From 2026-06-09T00:14:00+00:00 · until 2026-06-09T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from June 9, 2026, at 12:14 AM until June 9, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 72.7°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.7 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, expect a high of 87.3°F, with winds increasing to 11.1 mph. There is a 37% chance of light drizzle, accumulating about 0.01 in. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 75°F, continuing under overcast skies and with winds up to 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 27%.

The ongoing Moderate Flood Watch indicates that excessive rainfall is likely to cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas, particularly in urban and poorly drained locations. Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, potentially contributing to these conditions.

Today's Details

High
87°F
Low
72°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
37% chance · 0.01 in
Now
73°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 87°F 72°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 88°F 72°F Overcast
Thursday 88°F 70°F Drizzle: light
Friday 86°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Saturday 85°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 75°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
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