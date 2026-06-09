6/9/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Overcast with High 87, Low 72, Chance of Drizzle and Flooding Possible

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday afternoon. With abundant moisture in the atmosphere, flooding will be possible in any slow-moving or training thunderstorms that develop. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from June 9, 2026, at 12:14 AM until June 9, 2026, at 6:00 PM.
Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 72.7°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.7 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, expect a high of 87.3°F, with winds increasing to 11.1 mph. There is a 37% chance of light drizzle, accumulating about 0.01 in. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 75°F, continuing under overcast skies and with winds up to 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 27%.
The ongoing Moderate Flood Watch indicates that excessive rainfall is likely to cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas, particularly in urban and poorly drained locations. Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, potentially contributing to these conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|87°F
|72°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|88°F
|72°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|88°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|86°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Saturday
|85°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|80°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|75°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
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