6/9/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Overcast with High 87, Low 72, Chance of Drizzle and Flooding Possible

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday afternoon. With abundant moisture in the atmosphere, flooding will be possible in any slow-moving or training thunderstorms that develop. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from June 9, 2026, at 12:14 AM until June 9, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 72.7°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.7 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, expect a high of 87.3°F, with winds increasing to 11.1 mph. There is a 37% chance of light drizzle, accumulating about 0.01 in. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 75°F, continuing under overcast skies and with winds up to 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 27%.

The ongoing Moderate Flood Watch indicates that excessive rainfall is likely to cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas, particularly in urban and poorly drained locations. Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, potentially contributing to these conditions.

Today's Details High 87°F Low 72°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 37% chance · 0.01 in Now 73°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 87°F 72°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 88°F 72°F Overcast Thursday 88°F 70°F Drizzle: light Friday 86°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Saturday 85°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 75°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate

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