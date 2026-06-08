Home Weather 6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued Amid Thunderstorms and Rainfall; High 81, Low...

6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued Amid Thunderstorms and Rainfall; High 81, Low 72, Current 72, Wind 8.9 mph

By
Source Staff
-
Flood Watch

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday afternoon. With ample amounts of moisture available in the atmosphere and the potential for training storms, flooding will be possible with any storms that develop and remain over an area for an extended period of time. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

From 2026-06-08T17:17:00+00:00 · until 2026-06-09T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Moderate Flood Watch is currently in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, from 5:17 PM today until 6:00 PM tomorrow.

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 72.1°F with winds at 8.9 mph. Moderate rain has produced 0.06 in of precipitation so far today, with total rainfall expected to reach up to 1.13 in due to ongoing thunderstorms. Earlier today, the high reached 80.8°F.

Tonight, temperatures will remain steady with a low of 72.1°F. Winds are expected to decrease to around 7.1 mph, and there is a 34% chance of moderate drizzle continuing through the evening.

Please be advised that the Flood Watch indicates potential flooding from excessive rainfall for several counties. Conditions should be monitored closely due to the threat of localized flooding and possible impacts on travel.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
72°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
66% chance · 1.13 in
Now
72°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 81°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 87°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Wednesday 86°F 69°F Overcast
Thursday 89°F 71°F Drizzle: light
Friday 89°F 71°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 83°F 68°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 71°F 66°F Overcast
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