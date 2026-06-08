6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued Amid Thunderstorms and Rainfall; High 81, Low 72, Current 72, Wind 8.9 mph

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday afternoon. With ample amounts of moisture available in the atmosphere and the potential for training storms, flooding will be possible with any storms that develop and remain over an area for an extended period of time. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Moderate Flood Watch is currently in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, from 5:17 PM today until 6:00 PM tomorrow.

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 72.1°F with winds at 8.9 mph. Moderate rain has produced 0.06 in of precipitation so far today, with total rainfall expected to reach up to 1.13 in due to ongoing thunderstorms. Earlier today, the high reached 80.8°F.

Tonight, temperatures will remain steady with a low of 72.1°F. Winds are expected to decrease to around 7.1 mph, and there is a 34% chance of moderate drizzle continuing through the evening.

Please be advised that the Flood Watch indicates potential flooding from excessive rainfall for several counties. Conditions should be monitored closely due to the threat of localized flooding and possible impacts on travel.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 72°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 66% chance · 1.13 in Now 72°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 81°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 87°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Wednesday 86°F 69°F Overcast Thursday 89°F 71°F Drizzle: light Friday 89°F 71°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 83°F 68°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 71°F 66°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>