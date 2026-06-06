6/6/26: Overcast with a High of 85 and Low of 62, Currently 85 with Light Winds and No Precipitation

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 84.7°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 5.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

The forecast for today indicates a high of 85.8°F and a low of 62.4°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts expected to reach up to 8.9 mph. There is a 1% chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight’s low is projected to be 72.1°F, with winds calming to around 6 mph, and continuing overcast conditions.

There are no active official weather warnings at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the evening.

Today's Details High 86°F Low 62°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 43% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 85°F · feels 90°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 86°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 79°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 80°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 83°F 69°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 85°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 85°F 70°F Drizzle: light

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