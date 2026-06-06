6/6/26: Overcast with a High of 85 and Low of 62, Currently 85 with Light Winds and No Precipitation

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 84.7°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 5.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.
The forecast for today indicates a high of 85.8°F and a low of 62.4°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts expected to reach up to 8.9 mph. There is a 1% chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight’s low is projected to be 72.1°F, with winds calming to around 6 mph, and continuing overcast conditions.
There are no active official weather warnings at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the evening.
Today's Details
High
86°F
Low
62°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
85°F · feels 90°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:01pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|86°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|79°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|80°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|83°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|85°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|85°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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